LGI Homes Introduces Eldorado, Its Largest Seattle-Area Community to Date

SEATTLE, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the Grand Opening of Eldorado in Bremerton, the Company’s largest community to date in the Seattle area, featuring 491 homesites. Eldorado offers homebuyers exceptional value with new homes in an amenity-rich community.

Ideally situated on the Kitsap Peninsula, Eldorado offers scenic surroundings with convenient access to Downtown Bremerton and nearby Silverdale for excellent shopping, schools, and everyday conveniences. “Eldorado is perfectly positioned for families, located just five minutes from Silverdale Waterfront Park and ten minutes from everything that Silverdale has to offer,” stated Zachary Penrod, Vice President of Sales. In addition to its prime location, Eldorado will feature more than ten acres of amenities, valued at approximately $3 million, including walking trails, a playground, open recreational fields and picnic areas for residents to enjoy.

Eldorado will feature a collection of spacious three-, four-, and five-bedroom homes with beautiful front yard landscaping and stately exteriors with stone detailing starting in the low $500s. “We are so excited to offer our CompleteHome Plus™ package which includes desirable features like energy-efficient, stainless-steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, stunning quartz countertops, 42” upper cabinets, and recessed ENERGY STAR lighting. Stylish plank flooring, two-tone interior paint, and two-inch faux wood blinds throughout the home are a few more features that are all included in the sales price,” stated Penrod.

Kitsap County is home to a strong and vibrant military presence, and Eldorado is proud to welcome those who serve. “Thank you to all of the military members that we have met so far from the multiple bases close to Eldorado. We’re looking forward to continuing to support our active duty and veteran members yet to come,” stated Penrod.

To learn more or schedule a tour, interested buyers can call (877) 916-1983 ext 732 or visit LGIHomes.com/Eldorado.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f6455bc-24c0-4f42-887f-4ca43c307bfc