Tri Pointe Homes Named to 2026 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® List, Honoring its Dedication to People-First Culture, Innovation, and Career Growth

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. , April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., has once again been named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, a prestigious recognition compiled by Great Place To Work® and Fortune media. The 2026 designation marks the third time Tri Pointe Homes has been named to the list, reflecting the company’s sustained commitment to investing in a workplace culture that empowers team members to grow, collaborate, innovate, and lead with purpose.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized again among the best workplaces in the country,” said Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences and voices of our team members, who are the foundation of everything we do. By fostering a culture built on trust, respect, and opportunity, we create an environment where our team members feel encouraged to deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers while also showing up for one another. At the end of the day, culture isn’t separate from performance – it’s what drives it.”

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list is one of the most competitive workplace rankings in the country. To determine the list, Great Place To Work analyzes confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees across the U.S., evaluating organizations based on their ability to create an exceptional employee experience across all job levels, business units, demographic groups, and geographic locations. Only companies with consistently high survey responses across the 60 statements that comprise the Trust Index™ Survey earn placement. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place to Work Certified™ and have 1,000 or more U.S. employees.

More than an award, inclusion on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list offers data-backed proof of an organization’s health and vitality. Companies recognized on the list generate an average of 8.5 times more revenue per employee1 and consistently demonstrate strong workplace cultures built on trust, pride, and camaraderie — key drivers of employee engagement and long-term business performance.

Over the past year, Tri Pointe Homes has continued to expand programs designed to support team members’ professional development, well-being, and engagement. Recent initiatives include:

Career Development for All , a companywide program introducing career maps, development tools, and structured conversation guides aligned with Tri Pointe’s behavioral competencies to help team members chart meaningful growth paths within the organization.

, a companywide program introducing career maps, development tools, and structured conversation guides aligned with Tri Pointe’s behavioral competencies to help team members chart meaningful growth paths within the organization. Technology and AI adoption initiatives , inspired in part by capstone projects from the company’s University of Wisconsin leadership program, which are helping improve operational efficiency and support innovation across the business.

, inspired in part by capstone projects from the company’s University of Wisconsin leadership program, which are helping improve operational efficiency and support innovation across the business. Launch of the Cornerstone Club, a network of 26 ambassadors spanning various departments who lead college and military recruiting efforts to strengthen Tri Pointe’s future talent pipeline.

a network of 26 ambassadors spanning various departments who lead college and military recruiting efforts to strengthen Tri Pointe’s future talent pipeline. Enhanced benefits offerings , including additional medical plan options and a partnership with Carrot to support family-forming benefits for team members.

, including additional medical plan options and a partnership with Carrot to support family-forming benefits for team members. Continued focus on customer experience, reflected in 93% overall customer satisfaction from new home move-in surveys in 2025 - exceeding the company’s goal and reinforcing how a positive workplace culture directly contributes to top-tier homebuyer experiences.





“Our people-first mindset is something we actively build upon and strengthen every day,” said Tri Pointe Homes Chief Human Resources Officer Heather Breidenthal. “Culture isn’t a slogan at Tri Pointe; it’s a core part of our DNA that influences how we lead, how we support one another, and how we approach challenges together. Guided by our H.E.A.R.T. values of Humility, Empowerment, Authenticity, Results, and Team, we strive to create an environment of belonging where people feel valued, respected, and empowered to do their best work.”

Tri Pointe’s culture-forward and values-driven approach translates directly into strong results for customers and communities. With robust programs that support the full lives of its team members, the company creates the conditions to deliver outstanding experiences for homebuyers across its national footprint. Anchored by a “Best of Big and Small” strategy that combines national resources with localized expertise, Tri Pointe is able to expand in existing markets and build new divisions because teams are provided with the tools, training, and values they need to succeed from day one.

The 2026 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For accolade adds to a growing list of workplace honors for Tri Pointe Homes. In the past year, the company has also been named to the 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies, 2025 PEOPLE Companies That Care® list, 2025 Best Workplaces in Construction™, and 2025 Best Workplaces for Women™, advancing its reputation as a leading employer across all industries.

To learn more about Tri Pointe Homes, its award-winning workplace culture, and to explore career opportunities, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. The company is one of the 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies, 2026 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and recognized as a PEOPLE Companies That Care® (2023-2025) organization. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for five years in a row and named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists. Tri Pointe has also won multiple Builder of the Year and Developer of the Year awards. TriPointeHomes.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

Great Place To Work selected the 100 Best list by gathering and analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential survey responses in 2025, representing the experiences of more than 7.3 million U.S. employees. Of those, nearly 640,000 responses were received from employees at eligible companies, and this list is based on that feedback. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create generous, supportive, high-performance work experiences for every employee in the organization. Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. and cannot be a government agency. Read the full methodology.

To be considered, all companies use the Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.

About Fortune Media

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world’s biggest companies and their leaders, as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

1 Source: Fortune

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