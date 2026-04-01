GoldAxis Launches New Website, Highlighting Multiphase Expansion of Gold and Silver-Backed Digital Asset Platform

LAS VEGAS, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) today announced the official launch of GoldAxis wallet’s new website www.goldaxis.com , providing the market with a centralized view of the Company’s rapidly expanding digital asset ecosystem centered on a self-custodial infrastructure, multichain functionality and gold and silver-backed digital tokens.

The new website launch marks a significant branding and product milestone for GoldAxis wallet as it advances its strategy to build a next-generation platform where users can hold, transfer, and interact with precious metal-backed digital assets alongside major cryptocurrencies from within a single application. GoldAxis wallet is positioned as a self-custodial wallet with support for AABBG and AABBS on Algorand, as well as support for Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, Tron, and multichain USDC/USDT functionality.

GoldAxis’ platform is built around tokenized access to physical precious metals. AABBG tokens are backed by 1/10 gram of gold, while AABBS tokens are backed by 1 gram of silver. Both tokens designed to provide broader accessibility and a lower entry point to precious metals ownership in digital form.

A standout live feature is Crypto Chat, which allows users to send supported digital assets using a simple alias rather than traditional wallet addresses. GoldAxis presents this feature as an effort to remove friction from digital asset transfers by embedding multichain sending directly inside an in-app messaging experience with built-in confirmations and traceability.

The newly launched website also gives investors and users a much clearer view of GoldAxis’ staged rollout strategy. The website identifies Phase 1 as complete, including core wallet architecture, support for AABBG and AABBS on Algorand, multichain asset infrastructure, Crypto Chat, real-time gold spot pricing, and underlying security systems, Phase 2 is now in progress, with development focused on auto opt-in for AABBG and AABBS, gas relayers across supported chains, and AI chat support.

Beyond the current development cycle, the website outlines an aggressive roadmap intended to expand GoldAxis from a token wallet into a broader digital asset utility platform. Future phases listed on the site include referral campaigns and reward systems, a verified Dapp Explorer, built-in news and market insights and Lightning Network functionality. Additional later-stage initiatives include Sumsub-powered three-tier KYC and AML screening, an interactive Merchant Map for verified AABBG-accepting merchants, an NFT module for ETH and Solana assets, and the planned Gold Card, a physical and virtual payment card operating on Visa/Mastercard rails with biometric security, spending controls, and analytics.

The website launch follows the Company’s earlier public rollout activity tied to the opening of pre-registration for the AABBS silver-backed token and the launch of the new GoldAxis wallet, as previously announced by Asia Broadband, Inc. on February 19, 2026.

“Going live now with the new website, our GoldAxis wallet has a significantly stronger digital front door for users seeking access to metal-backed digital assets and for prospective partners evaluating the platform’s roadmap, utility layers, and future expansion strategy. The website also includes product information, ecosystem details, token information, roadmap milestones and app download access. It’s a new and exciting era for our next-generation wallet platform,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.



About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG and AABBS mine-to-token gold and silver-backed cryptocurrencies within its own proprietary GoldAxis Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:

General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com

www.aabbgmine2token.com

www.goldenbaboons.com

www.goldaxis.com Phone: 702-744-4785

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.