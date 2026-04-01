CareCloud’s Marketware Team to Present at 2026 AAPPR Annual Conference

AI-Driven Physician Recruitment Will Deliver Faster Hiring and Measurable ROI

SOMERSET, N.J., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO), (“CareCloud” or the “Company”), a leader in healthcare technology and AI-driven solutions, today announced it will present at the 2026 Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (“AAPPR”) Annual Conference, April 13–15 in Orlando, Florida, while showcasing its Marketware physician strategy platform.

Marketware enables healthcare organizations to transform physician recruitment into a data-driven growth engine — improving pipeline visibility, accelerating time-to-fill, and delivering measurable workforce outcomes. In its soon to be launched AI update, Marketware’s AI-driven functionality will intelligently match clinical candidates with the best-fit opportunities, further streamlining the recruitment process.

“By combining Marketware’s purpose-built recruitment platform with CareCloud’s AI capabilities, we are enabling health systems to move from fragmented processes to real-time, strategic workforce intelligence,” said Chris Langehaug, SVP of Sales and Revenue Growth. “Organizations can hire faster, reduce administrative burden, and directly link recruitment performance to financial and operational results.”

At AAPPR, CareCloud will present “The Right Data, Right Now: Recruitment Reporting That Matters,” highlighting how leading organizations are:

Accelerating hiring through real-time pipeline visibility

Turning recruitment data into actionable workforce strategy

Demonstrating clear ROI from recruitment investments





Marketware’s integrated Physician Strategy Suite connects recruitment, analytics, and onboarding in a single platform — eliminating silos, improving provider experience, and reducing early turnover.

About AAPPR

The AAPPR is the only professional organization dedicated to in-house physician and provider recruitment and onboarding professionals. The AAPPR Annual Conference is the premier event for healthcare recruitment leaders. For more information, visit aappr.org.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 45,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at carecloud.com.

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For additional information, please visit our website at carecloud.com. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud’s management team, read recent press releases, and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com.

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only, and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions. Past operational or stock price performance is not an indication of future performance.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies’ products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled "Risk Factors" in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE: CareCloud

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

nroth@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

ir@carecloud.com