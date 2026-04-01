Inc. Names Stansberry Asset Management to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southwest

WESTLAKE, Texas, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Stansberry Asset Management has been ranked No. 119 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southwest. The region includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Southwest economy. Companies on this year’s list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

“At a time when markets have been anything but predictable, our growth has been driven by a clear focus - helping clients stay invested with intention, not reaction,” said Christopher DeLaura, CEO of Stansberry Asset Management. “We’ve built SAM around the belief that active investment management and thoughtful financial planning should work together. This recognition reflects both the strength of that approach and the growing demand from clients looking for a more disciplined, comprehensive way to manage their wealth.”

Between 2022 and 2024, these 132 private companies had a median growth rate of 79 percent; by 2024, they’d also added 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region’s economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest.

“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

More about Stansberry Asset Management (“SAM”)

Stansberry Asset Management is a registered investment advisory firm headquartered in Westlake, Texas, with offices in New York, NY, Clifton Park, NY, Camas, WA, and San Mateo, CA serving clients nationwide. SAM marries informed, active, sophisticated investment management with holistic financial and wealth planning- all guided by a singular focus: helping clients build, grow, and preserve their legacy. SAM’s approach is rooted in rigorous analysis, strategic insight, and a commitment to client-centric service. The firm seeks to provide a fully integrated wealth management experience designed around the individual needs and goals of each client.

For more information, please visit www.stansberryam.com and follow SAM on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact: Claire Snider

Stansberry Asset Management

info@stansberryam.com

(646) 854-4370

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/223dbe18-8de3-4a0f-b193-dc0bd8423c5b