New Materials Science Lab Planned for Downtown Worcester as City’s Innovation Ecosystem Expands

WORCESTER, Mass., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxilium Worcester , an accelerator and innovation studio supporting early-stage technology companies, will open a state-of-the-art materials science lab in downtown Worcester in partnership with Flexcon , a global materials manufacturer based in Spencer, MA. The Flexcon Lab at Auxilium, located at 311 Main Street in Worcester, addresses a gap in accessible materials science lab space for startups in Massachusetts by adding 3,000 square feet of new lab capacity.

Auxilium, founded in 2025 and backed by Rucker Investments, supports early-stage startups with capital, mentorship, workspace, and operational support. This specialized laboratory provides innovators and researchers with the environment and capabilities needed to pursue cutting-edge work that advances commercial feasibility and scalability. In addition to its state-of-the-art testing equipment, the facility is staffed by highly skilled laboratory technicians and process engineers who understand the technical and operational requirements for commercial success.

With extensive experience across sectors such as medical diagnostics, functional structures, aerospace, clean technology, and electronics, the team offers a depth of expertise that makes this lab an ideal setting for organizations seeking to leverage world-class resources. This new partnership provides participants in Auxilium’s programs with direct access to equipment and technical expertise, as well as a joint accelerator cohort focused on materials science.

“The Flexcon Lab at Auxilium adds a new level of capability for founders,” said Zachary Dutton, Executive Director of Auxilium. “The combination of specialized equipment and direct access to industry experts allows us to attract startups from across the country that need real-world environments to develop and test their technology.”

The new lab builds on growing momentum in Worcester’s innovation economy. In 2025, Worcester ranked in the top 25 nationally in three categories in the CBRE U.S. Life Sciences Talent and Trends report and was named among the top 10 mid-sized metros for STEM jobs by CoworkingCafe. The Commonwealth recently announced a $5.2 million investment to establish the Central Massachusetts BioHub, underscoring its commitment to supporting a growing innovation sector in Worcester.

Flexcon, part of 44 Maple Group, will provide technical expertise and support for the lab. The Flexcon Lab at Auxilium will also serve as the home of the Tech Solutions Group, a division of 44 Maple Group.

"The Auxilium collaboration represents what’s possible when families, businesses, and visionaries come together with a shared purpose. We’re proud to help build a hub where ideas can grow and people can thrive," said Neil McDonough, Executive Chair of 44 Maple Group. "This lab is more than a space; it’s a commitment to the future of our community. By investing in local innovation and entrepreneurship, we’re creating opportunities that will ripple across generations."

Since its founding in 2025, Auxilium has already launched two accelerator programs, most recently announcing a partnership with Massachusetts Biomedical Initiatives (MBI) to offer a joint life sciences accelerator cohort that is currently accepting applications, with enrollment expected to conclude in spring 2026.

Construction of the Flexcon Lab at Auxilium is expected to be completed with an anticipated grand opening taking place in summer 2026.

About Auxilium

Auxilium is a new accelerator and innovation studio located in downtown Worcester, MA, committed to empowering scalable startups through capital, mentorship, and community. Backed by Rucker Investments, Auxilium supports visionary founders working to grow transformative businesses. The organization offers two programs, a 3-month Accelerator for companies ready to scale, and an Innovation Studio that provides up to 12-months of residency and support for earlier-stage founders to focus on building and validating their ideas.

About 44 Maple Group

44 Maple Group is a leading portfolio of manufacturing companies specializing in products utilizing roll-to-roll film processing techniques. 44 Maple leverages 70 years of expertise in coating, laminating and finishing flexible materials to provide solutions for graphic films, thermal management, and adhesives. Founded by the McDonough family, 44 Maple Group is the parent company for Flexcon, Arlon and Blueshift.

About Flexcon

Flexcon engineers and manufactures high-quality pressure-sensitive labels, tapes, and functional materials that drive product performance and sustainability. Through a purpose-led, collaborative approach, our solutions are designed to bond, protect, label, and enable the world’s most critical innovations. A family-owned business for 70 years, Flexcon develops and manufactures quality products with precision and efficiency for markets such as healthcare, sustainable packaging, transportation, consumer durables, electronics, industrial, retail & advertising, and construction & energy with a goal of advancing bonds, innovation, and our world. Headquartered in Spencer, MA, USA, the company has operations and distribution throughout North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit Flexcon.com , follow Flexcon on LinkedIn , or call +1-508-885-8200.

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