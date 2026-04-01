Aventis Energy Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Sting Copper Project in Newfoundland & Labrador

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventis Energy Inc. (“Aventis” or the “Company”) (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O | OTC: VBAMF), is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report (the “Report”) dated December 24, 2025, with an effective date of December 9, 2025, entitled “Technical Report on the Sting Copper Property, Newfoundland And Labrador, Canada” prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) on the Company’s Sting Copper Project (“Sting” or the “Project”). The Report was authored by independent Qualified Person Alexander Timofeev, PhD, P.Geo., of Dahrouge Geological Consulting. The Report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and is published on Aventis’ website at www.aventisenergy.com.

Key Technical Report Recommendations

Further work on the Project is recommended to advance priority target areas within the Jumbo–Red Lode and Crabb Brook claim blocks, where recent exploration has identified anomalous geochemical and geophysical signatures prospective for volcanogenic massive sulfide (“VMS”) style copper-zinc mineralization. At Crabb Brook, key targets including Buck Head Brook, the headwaters area, and an eastern chargeability anomaly identified from VTEM data warrant follow-up. A Phase 1 program (the “Program”) of soil sampling and prospecting is recommended to refine these targets, followed by a ground-based IP survey to better define chargeability responses and prioritize future drill testing.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Alexander Timofeev, PhD, P.Geo., of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a Qualified Person (“QP”) as defined under NI 43-101.

The information presented herein is derived from the Report. The Report summarizes geology, mineralization, historical exploration, and recent work completed on the Project by the Company.

Samples referenced in the Report were collected through industry-standard exploration methods, including prospecting, soil sampling, channel sampling, and diamond drilling programs completed in 2024–2025. These samples were prepared, processed, and analyzed at accredited laboratories using appropriate analytical techniques, including ICP-based multi-element methods.

Quality assurance and quality control (“QA/QC”) procedures included the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicate samples at regular intervals throughout the sampling process, in addition to internal laboratory QA/QC protocols. Based on these procedures, the analytical results are considered reliable for the purposes of this disclosure.

Certain information disclosed herein relating to historical exploration activities conducted by previous operators is historical in nature. A qualified person has not verified this data, and therefore it should not be relied upon. However, the Company considers such information relevant as an exploration guide in assessing the mineralization potential of the Project.

The Project is an early-stage exploration project, and there are currently no mineral resource or reserve estimates defined on the Project in accordance with NI 43-101 standards.

About Sting Copper Project

The Sting Copper Project is comprised of five (5) mineral licenses covering approximately 3,675 hectares located in western Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, and is 100% owned by the Company. The Project is situated within the Bay of Islands ophiolite complex and is prospective for VMS style copper-zinc mineralization. The Project has seen multiple phases of historical exploration, including prospecting, geophysics, and drilling, and more recently has been advanced through soil sampling, channel sampling, geophysical surveys, and diamond drilling programs completed in 2024 and 2025.

About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Corvo Uranium property has historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 (0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m) and TL-79-5 (0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m)2. High-grade* Uranium at Surface with the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th).

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 3,700 hectares and recently had results of 54.8m at 0.32% Cu starting at a depth of 27.0m, with higher-grade intervals including six samples (≥0.5m length) ranging from 0.96% to 5.43% Cu. High grade samples of 0.5m at 2.85% Cu and 0.5m at 1.92% Cu with an additional broader interval of 31.1m at 0.27% Cu.

References

1 NI 43-101 Technical Report: “Technical Report on the Sting Copper Property, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada”, prepared for Aventis Energy Inc., effective December 9, 2025.

*The Company considers copper mineralization with grades greater than approximately 1.0% Cu to be “high-grade” in the context of volcanogenic massive sulfide (“VMS”) style systems.

**The Company considers geochemical and geophysical anomalies, including elevated base metal values in soil, rock, or channel samples, and chargeability/resistivity responses from IP or VTEM surveys, to be indicative of prospective zones for follow-up exploration.

***The Company cautions that grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of underlying mineralization, and that historical results have not been independently verified and should not be relied upon.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael Mulberry

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (604) 229-9772

info@vitalbatterymetals.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “would”, “could”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Aventis, future growth potential for Aventis and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of uranium, copper, gold and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Aventis’ ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company’s objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; the Company's anticipated exploration programs at the Project; completion of the Program. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of uranium, copper, gold and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.