Latin Metals Provides Update on Expanded Cerro Bayo Drill Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: LMS and OTCQB: LMSQF) reports that it has received an update from Daura Gold Corp. (“Daura”), on partner-funded drilling at the Cerro Bayo Project (“Cerro Bayo” or the “Project”), located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. Daura has a right to earn up to 80% interest in the Cerro Bayo and La Flora projects through staged cash payments and exploration expenditures. All exploration activities are fully funded by Daura.

Keith Henderson, President and CEO of Latin Metals, commented:

“Since announcing the start of drilling earlier this year, Daura has made excellent progress at Cerro Bayo, with multiple targets being tested and additional step-back drilling now underway. Importantly, this work is fully funded by our partner, allowing us to advance a high-quality project while maintaining capital discipline. With assays expected in the coming weeks, we are entering a key phase of the program and look forward to reporting results as they become available.”

Drilling Progress Across Multiple Targets

Following the commencement of drilling announced on February 17, 2026, the Phase One program is well underway, with 14 diamond drill holes completed across 10 targets.

Drilling has advanced beyond initial target testing, with step-back holes underway at the Ingrid, Elena, and Eugenia target areas, each representing distinct zones within a broader mineralized system. Drilling continues to advance on schedule across multiple targets and is expected to inform subsequent phases of exploration.

Assays Pending – Near-Term Catalyst

Assay results from the initial 14 drill holes are expected within the next 4 to 6 weeks and will be reported in due course.

The drill program is the first direct test of multiple targets across the Project and it’s expected to offer important insights into the presence, continuity, and grade potential of mineralization. The Cerro Bayo project has multiple targets identified to date, with 5 targets being tested by Daura’s initial drill program.

Advancing a High-Priority Project

Cerro Bayo is located within the Deseado Massif, a prolific epithermal precious metals district that has produced more than 600 million ounces of silver and approximately 20 million ounces of gold since 1990.

The Project hosts multiple low-sulfidation epithermal vein targets defined through geochemistry, mapping, and geophysics, with characteristics consistent with high-grade deposits elsewhere in the district.

The current drill program represents the first systematic testing of multiple priority targets across a district-scale mineralized system, marking an important step in advancing the Project toward potential discovery.

Figure 1: Map of the Cerro Bayo project in Santa Cruz, showing location of

existing targets, drillholes completed, and planned drill holes.

Qualified Person

Eduardo Leon, QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Leon is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. The company secures option agreements with partners to fund exploration. This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets. Latin Metals is actively seeking new strategic partners to advance its portfolio.

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Upcoming Events

Latin Metals is pleased to announce its participation in several Q2 2026 industry conferences, providing a platform to connect with investors, industry leaders, and potential partners:

CEM Scottsdale – Scottsdale, April 10, 2026

– Scottsdale, April 10, 2026 121 London – London, UK, May 11-12, 2026

– London, UK, May 11-12, 2026 Deutsche Goldmesse – Frankfurt, Germany, May 15-16, 2026



These events offer valuable opportunities to share Latin Metals’ exploration progress in Argentina and Peru, highlight the advantages of its low-dilution prospect generator model, and explore strategic investment and partnership opportunities across its gold, copper, and silver-focused portfolio.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN METALS INC.

“Keith Henderson”

President & CEO

For further details on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.latin-metals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Suite 1920, 1188 West Georgia Street,

Vancouver, BC, V6E 4A2

Elyssia Patterson, VP Investor Relations

Email: elyssia@latin-metals.com

Phone: 778-683-4324

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the negotiation of the Option Agreements and exercise of the Option for the Properties, the anticipated content, commencement, timing and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Properties and otherwise, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, and the Company's expectation that it will be able to enter into agreements to acquire interests in additional mineral properties, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves on the Properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Company’s Argentine projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Company projects, and the Company’s ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development and mine development activities at the Properties, including the geological mapping, prospecting and sampling programs being proposed for the Properties (the "Programs"), actual results of exploration activities, including the Programs, estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, the availability of a sufficient supply of water and other materials, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals and copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, possible failures of plants, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays or the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including TSX-V acceptance for filing of the Option Agreements, any current or future property acquisitions, financing or other planned activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, hedging practices, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, risks related to joint venture operations, and risks related to the integration of acquisitions, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest Management Discussion and Analysis and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release or incorporated by reference herein.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42c5463c-b56c-40ef-b37a-b57aed4042b4