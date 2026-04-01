Inseego Appoints Silvia Rocha-Espino as Head of People

SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in 5G mobile broadband and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, today announced that Silvia Rocha-Espino joined the company as Head of People, effective March 30th. In this role, she will spearhead Inseego’s global people strategy, overseeing talent, people operations and employee experience.

Rocha-Espino brings over two decades of experience transforming HR organizations and enabling growth across the manufacturing, healthcare, and technology sectors. Most recently, she served as Vice President of People & Culture at Watkins Wellness, a Masco company, where she led a global HR team supporting more than 3,000 employees. During her tenure, she reimagined the HR operating model, established high-impactful Centers of Excellence, and led strategic initiatives spanning talent strategy, inclusion and belonging, M&A integration and total rewards.

“Silvia brings a proven track record of building high-performing, people-first organizations,” said Juho Sarvikas, CEO of Inseego. “Her leadership will be key as we continue to scale, strengthen our culture, and ensure our people are equipped to drive innovation and deliver results for our customers.”

As Head of People, Rocha-Espino will oversee Inseego’s efforts to strengthen organizational culture, build leadership capability, advance succession planning, and enhance HR team effectiveness to support the company’s growth. Rocha-Espino will also play a key role in enabling high performance across the workforce.

“I'm honored to join Inseego at such an exciting time for the company,” said Silvia Rocha Espino, Head of People. “Our strength is our people – their expertise, dedication, and drive. I look forward to fostering an environment where everyone can do their best work and where our culture continues to fuel innovation, collaboration, and excellence in support of Inseego’s growth.”

Rocha-Espino holds an MBA in Global Management from Arizona State University and Thunderbird School of Global Management. She also holds a Master’s degree in Organizational Psychology and a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Universidad de las Américas Puebla, where she graduated with honors and completed a one-year exchange program at York University. She also holds a Human Resources Manager Certification from Conestoga College and is currently a candidate in the CHRO Program at Wharton Executive Education.

About Inseego

Inseego is a leader in cloud-first wireless edge solutions, delivering secure, resilient connectivity across people, places, and machines. As wireless becomes foundational infrastructure, Inseego unifies connectivity, management, security, and subscriber lifecycle management into a platform that orchestrates cellular, satellite, Wi-Fi, and emerging wireless technologies at the edge.

Its portfolio includes 5G fixed wireless access routers, MiFi mobile hotspots IoT solutions under the Skyus brand, and cloud platforms including Inseego Connect and Inseego Subscribe, all designed in the U.S. Built on its core strength and long-term leadership in cellular technology, Inseego solutions enable service providers and channel partners to deploy and manage enterprise-grade wireless solutions at scale. Learn more at www.inseego.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Jodi Ellis

pr@inseego.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b110f1d2-e306-4851-869e-1ce755b9c9fe