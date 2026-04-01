Bullion International Group (BIG), Part of MKS PAMP GROUP, Completes Acquisition of SOLIT Group, Establishing the Leading Integrated European Precious Metals Ecosystem

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullion International Group (BIG), part of the MKS PAMP GROUP, today announced the successful closing of its acquisition of a majority stake in SOLIT Group AG, effective April 1, 2026. This milestone marks the completion of a transformative step in BIG’s international growth strategy, materially expanding its European footprint and reinforcing its position as a global leader in the precious metals industry.

Europe's Precious Metals Leader: Now a Reality

With the transaction now closed, BIG formally integrates SOLIT Group into its global operating model and infrastructure, securing a commanding presence across all key segments including: retail, wholesale, banking partnerships, embedded finance, digital, physical logistics, and comparison & information platforms.

The combined entity creates a powerful ecosystem of complementary brands, uniting BIG’s established European portfolio, including Gold Avenue (EU retailer) and MTB Europe (wholesale), with SOLIT’s platforms (goldsilbershop.de, flexgold.com) and the gold.de, goldpreis.de, silber.de, silberpreis.de portals. This unified network offers customers unrivaled access, distribution capabilities, and product expertise across the continent.

“This closing marks a defining moment for Bullion International Group and for the precious metals industry in Europe. What began as a vision to build the world’s most trusted, integrated, and transparent precious metals platform is now operating reality. Together with the SOLIT team and the backing of MKS PAMP GROUP, we are uniquely positioned to offer institutional-grade service, security, and digital innovation to investors ranging from individuals to large institutions.”

-- Ken Lewis, CEO, Bullion International Group

“The completion of this transaction is an exciting new chapter for the SOLIT Group and for our clients. From day one we have found the ideal partner in Bullion International Group and MKS PAMP GROUP. We now move forward as a unified team, leveraging the strength of a global leader while continuing to innovate and deliver for our customers across Europe.”

-- Robert Vitye, CEO, SOLIT Group AG



The founders and long-standing shareholders of SOLIT Group AG retain a meaningful ownership position and will continue to play an active role in the strategic development of the business. Robert Vitye will lead the combined European operations, with a continued focus on developing existing businesses and delivering innovative services across the precious metals industry.

Transaction Advisors: Bullion International Group was supported by Grant Thornton, Larx Corporate Finance Partners, Lenz & Staehelin, and McDermott Will & Schulte Rechtsanwälte Steuerberater LLP. SOLIT Group was supported by PwC and Bär & Karrer AG.

About Bullion International Group (BIG)

Bullion International Group is a leading global provider in the precious metals sector, uniting strong brands such as APMEX, OneGold, MTB, GOLD AVENUE, Bullion.com, and the Bullion Card under one roof. As part of the MKS PAMP GROUP, it combines decades of expertise with technological innovation and maximum transparency. Bullion International Group is one of the largest and most trusted providers in the precious metals industry. Its focus is on long-term value, service, and the goal of making precious metals accessible worldwide.

www.bullioninternationalgroup.com

About MKS PAMP GROUP

MKS PAMP GROUP is an integrated consortium specializing in all aspects of the precious metals industry, servicing the global supply chain from upstream to downstream. This family company was established over 60 years ago in Switzerland and is now an innovative global business serving precious metals producers, users, traders and consumers worldwide.

The leading precious metals group comprises MKS PAMP, MMTC-PAMP, and the Bullion International Group, which includes MTB, APMEX, SOLIT Group, and GOLD AVENUE. Together, the group employs over 1,650 people worldwide and maintains a strong local presence in key precious metals markets through two refineries, three mints, and 19 offices across ten countries.

www.mkspampgroup.com

About SOLIT Group

Since its founding in 2008, SOLIT Group has built a comprehensive product range for real asset protection in the precious metals sector. The company offers a complete portfolio of brands consisting of physical gold and silver (goldsilbershop.de, flexgold.com, gold.de), precious metal savings plans, and various storage concepts. SOLIT is a member of the Fachvereinigung Edelmetalle e.V. (FVEM), the Professional Association of German Coin Dealers, and the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).

www.solit-group.com

Media Contact

Phil Barrett | phil.barrett@bullioninternationalgroup.com

Mine Fornerod | mine.fornerod@mkspamp.com

Robert Vitye | vitye@solit-group.com