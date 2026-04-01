Air Comfort Service Group, BMI Mergers Client, Partners with Astra Service Partners

NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMI Mergers & Acquisitions served as the exclusive financial advisor to Air Comfort Service Group (“Air Comfort”) in its partnership with Astra Service Partners (“Astra”), a nationwide network of commercial and industrial mechanical service providers. Astra is a member of the Orion Group of field services companies, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors. The transaction closed on March 12, 2026.

West Babylon, New York-based Air Comfort is a premier provider of HVAC, refrigeration, and commercial kitchen services. Founded in 2001 by Tom Gindele, Air Comfort serves a sophisticated client base—property managers, offices, hospitals, schools, and hospitality chains—across New York City and Long Island. Air Comfort’s senior leadership will remain in place to drive growth and provide the highest level of customer service.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Air Comfort to expand our footprint and continue to deliver outstanding service to our customers” said Evan Forosisky, Astra Group President. “Air Comfort has spent over two decades building a gold-standard reputation in one of the world’s most demanding markets.”

“Our priority has always been our people and our customers,” said Tom Gindele, CEO of Air Comfort. “By joining Astra, we’re securing a future of expanded capabilities and enhanced career opportunities for our team. This partnership ensures that Air Comfort remains the premier choice for mechanical services in New York, backed by the strength and resources of a national leader.”

BMI Mergers & Acquisitions leveraged its deep expertise in the specialty contracting sector to lead the transaction. The BMI team directed the marketing strategy, identified the optimal partner in Astra, and managed a rigorous due diligence process leading negotiations and overseeing process strategy, while maintaining confidentiality and minimizing disruption to the business.

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About BMI Mergers and Acquisitions

BMI Mergers and Acquisitions provides M&A advisory services to privately held companies in the lower middle market. Our process is designed to be thorough, confidential, and to attract a large pool of qualified buyers and seller prospects—the result: maximum value for business owners. BMI has offices in Pennsylvania, New York, and Charlotte. Securities transactions are handled through StillPoint Capital, Member FINRA and SIPC. bmimergers.com .

About Astra Service Partners

Astra is a network of premium service providers dedicated to growing and empowering powerful businesses. By attracting top talent in the industry, Astra fuels the growth and operational excellence of its partner companies, enabling business owners to take their teams to new heights. astraservicepartners.com .