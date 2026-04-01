Host Hotels & Resorts Named Winner of Nareit’s 2026 Leader in the Light® Award for Operations

BETHESDA, Md., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”) has been named the winner of Nareit’s 2026 Leader in the Light® Award for Operations for large cap REITs. This prestigious award recognizes Host’s innovative and responsible approach to design and development, and the measurable impact those efforts have on asset performance.

Nareit’s Leader in the Light Awards honor REIT leaders that create value through responsible business practices and positively impact communities within their portfolios and across the REIT industry. The award reflects Host’s long-standing commitment to integrating sustainability, resilience and operational excellence into its investment strategy.

“At Host, we view sustainability through the lens of responsible investment—as a core driver of long-term value creation rather than a separate initiative,” said Michael Chang, head of sustainability & resilience. “This recognition reflects over a decade of work to embed sustainability, resilience, and operational excellence into the way we reinvest in our portfolio. We are honored to be recognized by Nareit for an approach that helps us strengthen asset performance and support local communities.”

Host’s Corporate Responsibility program is anchored in a differentiated philosophy of Responsible Investment, which integrates sustainability and social considerations directly into capital allocation decisions. By linking environmental and social outcomes with financial performance, Host has built a model that supports both stakeholder impact and shareholder value.

Performance highlights include:

Completion of nearly 900 sustainability projects since 2020, resulting in $24 million in annual savings with average cash-on-cash returns of 13% to 20%

since 2020, resulting in with average Returns exceed 35% on on-site solar photovoltaic systems after rebates and incentives

on on-site solar photovoltaic systems after rebates and incentives $6 million in annual cost savings from distributed energy systems, with average cash-on-cash returns of 16%

from distributed energy systems, with average cash-on-cash returns of In 2025, fully allocated $2.45 billion in green bond proceeds , supported by growth in LEED-certified assets through acquisitions and major renovations

, supported by growth in LEED-certified assets through acquisitions and major renovations More than 18,000 pieces of furniture donated to nonprofits as part of renovation and redevelopment projects

donated to nonprofits as part of renovation and redevelopment projects 91% participation rate in community impact initiatives



These results demonstrate Host’s evolution over the past decade from individual projects to a broader transformation in how the Company invests in and improves its portfolio.

“This year’s recipients are raising expectations through clearer reporting, innovative operations, and real accountability in how they do business,” said Nareit President & CEO Steven A. Wechsler. “We’re proud to recognize their leadership and the results they’re delivering throughout the industry.”

Host remains committed to advancing responsible, performance-driven investment across its portfolio.

For more information about Host’s Corporate Responsibility program, read the 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report and visit the Corporate Responsibility section on the Company website.

For more information about the Leader in the Light® Awards and to view all 2026 award recipients, visit Nareit’s website.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 71 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,700 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic joint ventures.

SOURAV GHOSH JAIME MARCUS Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations (240) 744-5267 (240) 744-5117 ir@hosthotels.com



