Polaryx Therapeutics To Participate In The 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

PARAMUS, NJ, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLYX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, disease-modifying therapies for rare, pediatric lysosomal storage disorders (“LSDs”), announces that members of the executive team will be participating in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Format: Polaryx management will host one-on-one investor meetings as well as a group presentation

Dates:

One‑on‑one meetings: Monday, April 13, 2026 through Thursday, April 16, 2026

Group presentation: Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 10:15 a.m. ET

To schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham & Company, LLC representative.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under “News and Events” in the Investors Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.polaryx.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be archived and available following the events.

About Polaryx Therapeutics

Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing patient-friendly small molecule and gene therapy treatments for rare orphan lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). Founded in 2014, Polaryx seeks to deliver safe, effective, and patient-friendly treatments that address the underlying pathophysiology of these catastrophic diseases and their significant unmet need. Our approach integrates small molecule therapies, including a combination therapy, and a gene therapy, positioning us to potentially address both the genetic and downstream pathological features of LSDs. Our small molecule drug candidates share similar modes of action that have been demonstrated to address lysosomal dysfunction, neuroinflammation, and neuronal loss in our validated animal models that closely mimic human clinical phenotypes. Our most advanced product candidate, PLX-200, targets several LSDs and we intend to launch SOTERIA, a Phase 2 basket trial, to evaluate PLX-200’s safety and efficacy. For more information, please visit www.polaryx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: Polaryx’s clinical development plans for PLX-200, including the timing for initiation of the SOTERIA trial. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Polaryx believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Polaryx’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), many of which are beyond the company’s control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include: global macroeconomic conditions and related volatility, expectations regarding the initiation, progress, and expected results of Polaryx’s clinical trials; expectations regarding the timing, completion and outcome of Polaryx’s clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; liquidity and capital resources; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Polaryx’s Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended, filed with the SEC on January 27, 2026 and subsequent disclosure documents Polaryx may file with the SEC. Polaryx claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Polaryx expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

CORE IR

(212) 655-0924

media@polaryx.com

Investor Contact:

CORE IR

(212) 655-0924

inestor@polaryx.com



