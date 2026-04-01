FeraMAX is Canada's Top-Ranked Iron Supplement for 11 Consecutive Years

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that FeraMAX® has been named the #1 recommended over-the-counter (OTC) iron supplement brand in Canada based on a national survey of Canadian pharmacists and physicians. This achievement reinforces the brand leadership and trusted reputation of FeraMAX® among healthcare professionals nationwide, including those professionals in Quebec.

For more than a decade, FeraMAX® has consistently earned the confidence of pharmacists and physicians across Canada, setting the standard for quality, efficacy, and reliability in the iron supplement category. This 11-year milestone underscores an unwavering commitment to supporting the iron health of Canadians at every stage of life.

The annual Survey on OTC Counselling and Recommendations is a key industry benchmark that tracks counselling patterns among pharmacists and physicians for OTC products in Canada. The survey was conducted by EnsembleIQ Research and Innovation: Pharmacy Practice + Business, The Medical Post, Profession Santé, CanadianHealthcareNetwork.ca, and ProfessionSanté.ca. This national study focuses on the role of Canadian pharmacists and physicians as trusted advisors for non-prescription products.

“We are incredibly proud to earn the continued trust of Canadian healthcare professionals,” said René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “The recognition of FeraMAX® as Canada’s #1 recommended iron supplement brand for 11 consecutive years is a powerful validation of our commitment to innovation and excellence. BioSyent will continue to lead the way in delivering high-quality solutions that help prevent and address iron deficiency across all life stages.”

About FeraMAX®

The FeraMAX® Pd brand was developed by BioSyent in Canada. It has a unique, patented Polydextrose-Iron Complex (PDIC) formulation and all versions of FeraMAX® are dosed once daily, supporting iron health with treatment, maintenance, and preventative supplements. FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150 is an oral iron supplement indicated for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia. FeraMAX® Pd Powder 15 makes iron therapy convenient for children. FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45 serves to prevent iron deficiency, maintain healthy iron levels, and to address a gap in iron health therapy. The FeraMAX® family represents innovative solutions to support iron health across various age groups and life stages.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty healthcare company focused on acquiring or in-licensing, marketing and distributing innovative pharmaceutical and oral health products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its Canadian pharma, international pharma, and oral health business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,499,939 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum

President and CEO

BioSyent Inc.

E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com

Phone: 905-206-0013

Web: www.biosyent.com

1. Reference for ranking: Pharmacy Practice+ Business, The Medical PostandProfession Santé2026 Survey on OTC Counselling and Recommendations. This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



