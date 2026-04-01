UP Fiber Acquires AT&T’s Upper Peninsula Wireline Network, Expanding Local Ownership Across the Region

CARNEY, Mich., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fiber, Inc. today announced the successful closing of its acquisition of AT&T’s wireline assets throughout Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and Mackinaw City, marking one of the most significant regional expansions of locally-owned telecommunications infrastructure in decades.

The acquired assets include more than 9,000 miles of network infrastructure, along with related facilities, spanning 40 wire centers.

“This is an important moment for the Upper Peninsula,” said Dan Miller, Chief Executive Officer of UP Fiber. “The need for reliable voice and broadband service continues to grow as more people work from home and families find creative ways to stay in touch. We are excited to make the investments needed to improve service, expand capabilities, and strengthen access across the Upper Peninsula.”

With the transaction now complete, UP Fiber is focused on continuity of service for existing customers, while beginning the long-term work of modernizing and strengthening the network. The company intends to invest significant capital over time to improve reliability, expand capabilities, and better meet the current and future communications needs of homes, businesses, schools, healthcare providers, and employers.

In partnership with Michigan Broadband, a subsidiary of MachTen, Inc. (OTC: MACT), UP Fiber plans to support a broad range of communications services, including dependable home phone, internet access, and video. Together, the companies are focused on expanding service to more than 200,000 passings.

“We know that communications service is essential to daily life,” Miller added. “Whether it is a wired home phone, speedy broadband for remote work, supporting data needs for small businesses, or simply connecting with friends and family, our job is to deliver reliable service and to keep improving.”

During a transition period, AT&T will continue to provide operational support for certain functions as UP Fiber transitions its network and related systems. Existing customers may continue to contact AT&T during this period for billing questions and technical support related to their current service.

About UP Fiber, Inc.

UP Fiber, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing connectivity across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula through long-term infrastructure investment, dependable service, and a commitment to serving local communities.

About Michigan Broadband

Michigan Broadband, a subsidiary of MachTen, Inc. (OTC: MACT) provides internet, voice, mobile, and video services across the Upper Peninsula and Northern Lower Peninsula, with a focus on reliability, affordability, and local customer care.

CONTACT

Dan Miller

914-921-5193

dan@machteninc.com

UP Fiber, Inc. • 397 US 41N • Carney, MI 49812-0086 • www.upfiber.net • www.michbbs.com