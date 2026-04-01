Terra Rossa Gold Ltd. Provides Exploration, Development and Corporate Update Including Announces Extension of Warrants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Rossa Gold Ltd. (the Company or TRG) (TSXV: TRR) is pleased to provide the following update on the exploration and development activities at the Company’s wholly owned Vetas Gold Project (Vetas) in the Santander gold district of Colombia. The Vetas Gold project is part of the Vetas-California gold district, a belt of epithermal gold occurrences of the intermediate -high sulfidation type. Gold-silver mineralization in the Vetas Gold project occurs in quartz veins and structures hosted in biotite gneisses representing the basement of the Precambrian Bucaramanga Complex, and in stockwork-type mineralization as a dense millimetric scale sets of veinlets adjacent to the high-grade quartz veins. At least three intrusive rock types have been recognized on the property intruding the gneiss, including a dacite porphyry.

Recent work completed by the geology team has included reconnaissance geological mapping along the project area to identify the various lithologies and mineral associations – which has also identified several intrusive rock assemblages including a dacite porphyry. (See Photo 1). A review of the geophysical and geochemical data on rocks and soils has successfully integrated with the historical drillhole data within a 3D project model. (See attached map for location of ongoing geochemical and geophysical mapping), This will now be used as the basis for a detailed surface mapping campaign, followed up by a first pass surface drilling program scheduled to commence later in Q2/early Q3.

The review of the data from the geophysical survey reveals anomalies in both chargeability and resistivity up to a depth of 200 m in the Real Minera zone and other prospective areas. The survey indicates a strong chargeability anomaly at 300 m deep towards El Dorado which is likely associated with the occurrence of granodiorite and tonalite which is also evidenced by surface outcrops and boulders. Anomalies partially coinciding with reported intrusive outcrops are pending to be tested in several other areas towards the NW and within San Bartolo mining title.

Drilling will focus on these key areas and will be incorporated in the first stage drill program and will include follow up drilling of four key areas in the Real Minera area in zones drilled between 2010 and 2013, in order to validate the data collected at that time.

See attached table* and associated map for key historical drill results in this zone.

DRILL HOLE AREA Au WEIGHTED AVERAGE Ag WEIGHTED AVERAGE RM-DDH11-015 Higueron HW 2.68m @ 5.48 g/t 2.68m @ 30.8 g/t RM-DDH11-031A Real Minera 3.13 m @ 26.77g/t 3.13 m @ 8.9 g/t RM-DDH11-046 Real Minera 40.89m @ 17.17 g/t 40.89m @ 1.5 g/t RM-DDH12-119 Real Minera 5.11 m @ 52.04 g/t 5.11 m @ 8-06 g/t

*Barnett and Dishaw, 2014





Photo 1. Stockwork veinlets hosted in porphyric dacite in Real Minera zone





Photo 2. Milky massive quartz boulders in Real Minera area





Photo 3. Areas delineated for ongoing soil surveys and geophysics





Extension of Warrants

The Company also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, the Company intends to extend the expiry date of 4,092,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants”) issued pursuant to a unit private placement of TRG Exploration Corp., a subsidiary of the Issuer (“TRG”), whereby each unit issued by TRG consisted of one common share in the capital of TRG (a “TRG Share”) and one half of one Warrant, each whole Warrant exercisable for an additional TRG Share at $0.70 per TRG Share for a period of three years from the closing date, expiring on April 7, 2025. The Warrants were subsequently amended by TRG such that they expire on April 7, 2026. The Company completed its reverse takeover transaction with TRG on October 20, 2025 and all issued and outstanding Warrants ceased to represent a right to acquire a TRG Share and provide the right to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company.

No Warrants have been exercised to date and 10,000 Warrants, representing approximately 0.002447% of the outstanding Warrants, are held by an insider of the Company.

Subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the expiration of these Warrants will be extended from April 7, 2026 to April 7, 2027. All other terms of the Warrants remain unchanged and in full force and effect. It is expected that no action will be required on the part of the holders of the Warrants to give effect to the amendments.

About Terra Rossa Gold Ltd.

The Company is a gold exploration and development corporation with an experienced mine development team. A local exploration and administration team is in place in Colombia, and the Company also has a local community relations office in the town of Vetas. Current Board and Management is focused on building shareholder value through the advanced exploration and subsequent development of the Vetas gold project.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Doug Kirwin, who is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Patrick Downey, CEO

T: 604-802-8492 or info@terrarossagold.com

The securities of the Company referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/105343d1-fc8c-4c95-b5d8-4dcebefcca2d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea7ed152-1063-429a-9dbc-e778154cc7b0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75febf56-0b37-4e3c-a86f-9dc8ba5c5862

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f013d6a-1c4d-4f64-98f6-15eaa0955737