Giftify's CardCash Announces Distribution Partnership with Capital One Shopping, Expanding Platform to Tens of Millions of Consumers

Partnership, launching April 1 through the Rakuten affiliate network, surfaces CardCash discounted gift card inventory to Capital One Shopping’s savings-focused user base at high-intent shopping moments across Q2 2026

SCHAUMBURG, IL, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of CardCash.com, Restaurant.com, and Takeout7.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced a new distribution partnership between CardCash.com and Capital One Shopping, one of the most widely used consumer savings tools in the United States. The partnership, facilitated through the Rakuten affiliate network, launches April 1, 2026 and will surface CardCash's discounted gift card inventory to tens of millions of Capital One Shopping users at high-intent shopping moments.

About the Partnership

Capital One Shopping is a free savings tool that helps consumers find deals, apply coupon codes automatically, and earn cash back while shopping online. Available as a browser extension and mobile app, it reaches tens of millions of consumers across the United States. Through the new partnership, CardCash's discounted gift card inventory will be surfaced to Capital One Shopping users who are actively seeking savings opportunities, creating a natural demand match between the two platforms.

The insertion order covers Q2 2026 (April 1 through June 30) and is structured with a flat fee plus commission, ensuring that both platforms are incentivized by measurable performance outcomes.

"Capital One Shopping reaches exactly the type of consumer we want — someone who is value-oriented and actively looking to save money," said Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Giftify, Inc. "Getting CardCash in front of them at the point of purchase is a natural fit. This partnership adds a high-quality, performance-driven distribution channel that extends CardCash’s reach to a scaled, savings-focused consumer base at a key point in the buying cycle.”

Affiliate Channel at Record Performance

The Capital One Shopping partnership comes at a moment of strength for CardCash's affiliate program. Powered by Rakuten, the affiliate channel is delivering strong year-over-year growth in both net sales and average order value in 2026, indicating that affiliate-referred buyers are not only arriving in greater numbers but spending more per transaction.

"The affiliate channel has earned its place as one of our core growth engines," said Tom Ochoa, Head of Sales and Business Development at CardCash. "Capital One Shopping is a major upgrade to that channel. We're not just adding a partner logo, we're adding a platform with tens of millions of active, savings-focused consumers who are already in the mindset to buy."

For more information, visit www.cardcash.com.

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining, and entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Restaurant.com is the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, connecting digital consumers, businesses, and communities with thousands of dining, retail, and entertainment deals options nationwide. For more information, visit www.giftifyinc.com and www.cardcash.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words "believe," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

IR@giftifyinc.com

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