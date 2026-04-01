Streamex Corp. Highlights Year of Progress, Files Annual Report & Announces Earnings and Corporate Update Presentation

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization of commodity real-world assets, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report Form 10-K and will host an earnings and corporate update presentation on April 8, 2026. The Company also released a 2025 year-in-review and 2026 subsequent events update highlighting a transformative year of execution and platform development.

Key Highlights from the Past Year

Strengthened Board and leadership with several key appointments including Mitch Williams, Kevin Gopaul, Shawn Matthews, Anthony Marciano, Christine Plummer

Raised approximately $55M in equity capital resulting in a strong current cash position

Eliminated all outstanding debt improving financial flexibility and the ability to fund growth.

Launched GLDY, a first of its kind yield-bearing tokenized gold asset





Morgan Lekstrom, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman stated, “In a short period of time the company transitioned into a tokenized commodities platform, significantly strengthened our balance sheet, and launched GLDY and the Streamex platform. With a very healthy balance sheet, no debt and our first product live, we are now focused on growing GLDY and expanding product offerings into other tokenized commodities.”

Upcoming Earnings and Corporate Update Presentation

Streamex will host an earnings and corporate update presentation on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 4:30pm EST where management will provide updates on financial results, GLDY adoption, product development, and strategic initiatives.

Investors and interested parties are invited to submit questions ahead of the presentation here:

Question Submission: https://forms.gle/5ZZYPM36buPXimRP7

Link for the presentation will be published prior to the date.

Year in Review

In May 2025, Streamex completed its share exchange transaction with BioSig Technologies, creating a publicly traded company focused on tokenized commodity real-world assets, and later rebranded to Streamex Corp.

During the year, the Company strengthened its leadership team and Board of Directors. Mitch Williams joined as Chief Investment Officer, while advisors including Frank Giustra, Sean Roosen, Mathew August, Trevor Bacon and Kellan Grenier supported strategic development. The Board was further expanded with the appointments of Kevin Gopaul, Anthony Marciano and Shawn Matthews. Morgan Lekstrom was appointed Interim Executive Chairman and Christine Plummer joined as Chief Financial Officer.

Streamex also strengthened its balance sheet, raising $15 million in August 2025 and $40.25 million in January 2026, while repaying its secured convertible debenture and cancelling its standby equity purchase agreement, leaving the Company debt-free with a strong capital position.

A major milestone for the Company was the launch of GLDY, a yield-bearing gold-backed tokenized security available through the Streamex platform. The Company also established key partnerships with Chainlink and joined the Solana Policy Institute’s Project Open initiative, supporting the development of regulated blockchain capital markets.

Looking Ahead

With the platform now live, revenue generation underway, and additional products in development, Streamex believes it is entering the next phase of its growth strategy. The Company continues to enhance its platform, expand liquidity solutions for GLDY, and advance its product pipeline and growth of GLDY, including the development of a silver-backed tokenized asset.

Further updates regarding GLDY growth, liquidity initiatives and AUM expansion are expected in future announcements.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s strategy, future growth, financial position, expected development and expansion of its platform, anticipated growth and adoption of GLDY, potential revenue generation, liquidity initiatives, product development, including the anticipated launch of additional tokenized commodity products, and the Company’s expectations regarding opportunities in the tokenized real-world asset (“RWA”) market.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “estimate,” “continue,” “potential,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions about the Company’s business, the digital asset and commodities markets, and the regulatory environment in which the Company operates.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the adoption and development of blockchain and tokenization technologies, regulatory developments affecting digital assets or tokenized securities, the Company’s ability to develop and commercialize its products, the availability of liquidity and trading infrastructure for tokenized assets, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey – Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com