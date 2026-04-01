FlyXcite Introduces Gulfstream G‑IV Heavy Jet to Serve Texas Travelers

HOUSTON, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlyXcite today announces the expansion of its private aviation fleet with the addition of a Gulfstream G‑IV. Based at Houston William P. Hobby Airport (HOU), the aircraft will be available for charter beginning April 2026 and will support private bookings for business travel, family travel, and executive group movements throughout Texas and beyond.

The Gulfstream G‑IV brings long‑range capability, a spacious cabin, and premium onboard service to FlyXcite’s portfolio. Configured to accommodate up to 16 passengers (and large baggage), the heavy jet offers a range exceeding 4,000 nautical miles and a normal cruise speed of 476 knots. The cabin layout includes club seating and lie‑flat options, complete with complimentary domestic Wi‑Fi, a dedicated flight attendant, and full galley with complete catering capabilities.





The decision to expand into the Texas market reflects the state’s exceptional economic momentum and the growing demand for private aviation. Texas continues to attract major companies with its business‑friendly environment and sustained economic growth, creating a clear need for efficient, flexible transportation solutions. Home to more than 4,500 energy‑related companies, Houston is a global hub for the oil, gas, and renewable energy industries and sits at the center of this growing demand. Positioning this aircraft at Houston Hobby strengthens our ability to serve the region’s energy, corporate, and executive travelers with best-in-class, reliable service.

In this environment of rapid growth, the Gulfstream G‑IV fills a critical gap in the market. Its combination of performance, range, and seating capacity allows entire teams to travel nonstop to hundreds of destinations across North and South America, Europe and beyond. For many travelers, especially business groups, achieving the same itinerary via commercial airlines would require flying into distant major hubs and driving for hours to reach smaller regional locations. The G‑IV eliminates these inefficiencies and provides direct access where commercial alternatives fall short.

“Texas represents one of the most dynamic and forward‑moving economies in the country, and we’re proud to deepen our commitment to the region with the addition of our Gulfstream G‑IV,” said Steve Gentry, VP of Business Development at FlyXcite. “Houston is the undisputed energy capital of the world, which allows us to meet rising demand with a premium, long‑range solution that serves both business and leisure travelers. We’re excited to continue expanding our investments within the Texas market, raising the bar for safety, comfort, reliability, and service.”

The aircraft will be available for charter beginning in April 2026. Travelers can book through FlyXcite’s website at www.flyxcite.com, email via gofly@flyxcite.com or by calling 1‑866‑246‑3591. Premium personalization options are available, and our bespoke charter team is ready to tailor each trip to the traveler’s specific requirements. FlyXcite continues to expand its national footprint with high‑performance aircraft and elevated service offerings designed to enhance the private travel experience for both business and leisure clients.

About FlyXcite

FlyXcite is a global leader in luxury private jet charter services, offering bespoke travel solutions for high-net-worth individuals, corporate clients, and discerning travelers around the world. In addition to charter services, FlyXcite specializes in aircraft management and private jet acquisition, providing comprehensive support for private jet owners. With a commitment to safety, privacy, and personalized service, FlyXcite has built a trusted reputation across North America and the globe as a premier aviation partner.

Media Contact:

press@flyxcite.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1248f0c9-f997-40fa-9833-fe45bd8d58e9