Appian opens new Latin America headquarters in São Paulo to accelerate investment across the region

SÃO PAULO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Capital Advisory Limited (“Appian”), the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private capital funds investing in companies in metals, mining, and adjacent industries, today announced the opening of a new Latin America headquarters in São Paulo.

New regional hub to support Appian’s investment team in Latin America, a region that requires over US$220 billion of investment in the next decade to unlock its potential

Senior on the ground team with proprietary sourcing across Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina and Mexico, supported by Appian’s global database of over 4,000 projects

US$1 billion partnership with the World Bank’s IFC further strengthens Appian’s footprint and credentials in the region

The new São Paulo office will serve as Appian’s regional hub for its investment activities in Latin America, enabling closer collaboration with local partners, governments and industry stakeholders. It will strengthen Appian’s ability to originate and execute investments at scale across the region’s most important mining jurisdictions. The expansion reflects Appian’s long-term conviction in Latin America as one of the most critical geographies for global critical mineral supply chains.

Appian estimates that over US$220 billion of investment is required to unlock Latin America’s metals and mining potential. Brazil represents a major growth opportunity, with an estimated US$70 billion of investment needed over the next five years to support the expansion of production of nickel, copper and rare earth elements.

Peru and Chile also remain at the core of this opportunity, currently accounting for over 35–40% of global copper production. To sustain this position and expand output across a broader range of critical minerals, Peru is expected to require around US$63 billion of investment over the next decade, while Chile will require approximately US$55 billion.

Argentina and Mexico represent increasingly attractive investment opportunities, with world-class resource endowments and a growing openness to well-structured, long-term private capital.

Since 2016, Appian has made 13 investments into Latin America with a proven track record of delivering high-quality mining developments, operational excellence and long-term value creation. The Company’s current portfolio in Brazil includes four projects and is expected to remain a key focus for Appian, given its resource base, developed industry ecosystem and talent pool.

Appian reviews over 1,000 investment opportunities each year and maintains a proprietary database of more than 4,000 mining projects globally. This capability and enhanced on-the-ground deal flow are underpinned by a senior Latin America-based team, focused on identifying, advancing and optimizing mining projects to deliver meaningful value for the Company’s partners.

In October 2025, Appian launched a US$1 billion partnership with the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC), further reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region. The partnership focuses on providing capital and expertise to accelerate the responsible development of critical minerals projects in emerging markets across Latin America and Africa.

Guillermo Kaelin, Managing Partner at Appian, commented:

“Opening our Latin America headquarters in São Paulo marks an important step in strengthening our presence in one of the world’s most important regions for critical minerals. The region offers a compelling pipeline of investment opportunities, and our expanded footprint enables closer collaboration with local stakeholders and further strengthens deal sourcing. Supported by our experienced regional team and our investor–operator model, Appian is uniquely positioned to identify and capitalize on growth opportunities across Latin America.”

For further information:

Appian Capital Advisory Limited:

Andrew Todd, Head of Communications: +44 7990416759 / atodd@appiancapitaladvisory.com

+44 (0)20 7004 0951 / info@appiancapitaladvisory.com

About Appian Capital Advisory Limited

Appian Capital Advisory Ltd is the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private capital funds that invest in companies in metals, mining, and adjacent industries.

Appian is a leading investment advisor with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies in metals, mining, and adjacent industries to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing approximately 8,500 employees.

Appian has a global team of ~100 experienced investment professionals, combining financial and technical expertise, with presences in London, Abu Dhabi, New York, Dubai, Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, Beijing, Hong Kong, Toronto, Lima and Perth.

For more information, please visit www.appiancapitaladvisory.com or find us on LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter/X.