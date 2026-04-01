Denny’s Canada is excited to welcome guests to its newest Calgary location in Cornerstone

CALGARY, Alberta, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 70 years, Denny’s Canada has been a place where people can come in, sit down, and connect over great food. Continuing its long-standing relationship with Alberta, Denny’s Canada is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of Denny’s Cornerstone, located at 1155 Cornerstone Boulevard N.E., Unit 640, in the heart of one of Northeast Calgary’s newest and fastest-growing communities.

Situated within the Highstreet at Cornerstone shopping complex, this new restaurant marks Denny’s first location in the Cornerstone area, while joining two existing Northeast Calgary locations at Crossroads and McKnight. As the community continues to develop, Denny’s Cornerstone will offer local residents, families, and commuters a welcoming place to gather and enjoy familiar favourites made fresh.







“We are incredibly proud of our deep roots in Alberta and our long-standing relationship with Calgary, where we’ve been serving guests for over 50 years,” said Ron Cecillon, President and Chief Operating Officer, Denny’s Canada, Bar One and UK & Ireland Restaurant Group. “Opening Denny’s Cornerstone is an exciting opportunity to be part of one of Calgary’s newest communities, while continuing to grow our presence across the province. Guests can expect the same great food and friendly service they know and love, in a brand-new space designed to bring people together.”

Built to reflect Denny’s welcoming diner-style atmosphere, Denny’s Cornerstone guests will be able to enjoy all their favourites, from all-day breakfast to lunch, dinner, and late-night dining, making it a go-to spot any time of day.

“As Cornerstone continues to grow, we’re excited to bring the Denny’s experience to local residents and those travelling through the area,” said John Yoingco, Franchise Business Development Manager, Denny’s Canada. “This new restaurant allows us to serve the community with a warm, welcoming space where families, friends, and neighbours can connect over a great meal.”



In addition to serving great food, Denny’s Canada remains committed to supporting the communities it serves through local partnerships and charitable initiatives. As a proudly Canadian owned and operated brand, Denny’s Cornerstone looks forward to becoming an active part of the Cornerstone neighbourhood and contributing to the community as it continues to grow.

Denny’s Cornerstone opened on March 22, 2026, and will offer dine-in service for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night dining. The team looks forward to welcoming guests to experience Canada’s Modern Diner in one of Calgary’s newest communities.

About Denny’s Canada

Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny’s (Denny’s Canada) is headquartered in Vancouver and is part of the highly regarded worldwide Denny’s organization. Northland Properties Corp DBA currently operates and franchises 73 Denny’s restaurants across Canada, having a well-deserved reputation for high-quality food and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, to juicy burgers, to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety.

More information can be found at www.dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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