Cannabix Technologies Announces Delivery of Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) to Virginia based Industrial Manufacturing Client

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing devices for workplace safety and law enforcement, is pleased to announce the commercial delivery of its Marijuana Breath Test (“MBT”) products to a leading industrial manufacturing company with operations in the state of Virginia. The delivery was completed through an authorized reseller. The announcement highlights diverse industries that are adopting the Company’s non-invasive breath-based testing products to support workplace safety programs.

The client, which operates large-scale custom machinery fabrication, sought a scientifically grounded method to assess recent cannabis use among its workforce amid growing concerns about THC-related safety incidents and the limitations of traditional drug testing.

Manufacturing Sector Faces Rising Cannabis-Related Safety Pressures

Industrial manufacturing environments—particularly those involving production lines, machining, robotics, welding, electrical systems, and material-handling equipment—are among the most safety-sensitive workplaces in the U.S. Employers across the sector report increasing challenges related to cannabis use, including:

Higher rates of workplace injuries associated with safety-relevant reaction time and reduced situational awareness

associated with safety-relevant reaction time and reduced situational awareness Labor shortages , making it difficult to suspend or replace employees based solely on legacy drug tests

, making it difficult to suspend or replace employees based solely on legacy drug tests Outdated testing methods (urine, saliva) that detect cannabis exposure from days or weeks prior

(urine, saliva) that detect cannabis exposure from days or weeks prior Legal and policy conflicts resulting from state-level legalization of recreational and medical marijuana

resulting from state-level legalization of recreational and medical marijuana Insurance and compliance pressures requiring clearer documentation of safety-relevant testing



Manufacturing employers are especially impacted because they operate heavy equipment, must maintain strict safety programs, and cannot rely on drug tests that fail to distinguish recent cannabis use from historical use.

MBT: A Modern, Non-invasive Tool for Detecting Recent Cannabis Use

The Cannabix MBT system is designed to detect delta-9 THC—the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis—in breath within four hours of use, at levels above 5 pg/L. This short detection window aligns closely with the period most correlated with recent-use effects, offering a valuable alternative to legacy drug tests that identify past consumption. The MBT includes Cannabix’s proprietary Breath Collection Unit and Breath Cartridge technologies (see Figure 1) to collect and preserve breath samples for laboratory analysis using gold-standard liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) methods. This window aligns closely with recent-use timeframes, offering an actionable alternative to legacy tests that detect past exposure.





Figure 1. Cannabix Technologies Breath Collection Unit (BCU)

“As industrial workplaces evolve and cannabis use becomes increasingly commonplace, manufacturers require tools that deliver fairness and scientific relevance,” said Rav Mlait, CEO of Cannabix Technologies Inc. “Our early delivery of the MBT system to a major manufacturing client in Virginia demonstrates the growing interest for accurate, non-invasive testing that focuses specifically on recent cannabis use. This news highlights the MBT’s readiness for deployment across high-risk industries that cannot compromise on safety.”

Strategic and Investor-Focused Outlook

This delivery marks another step in Cannabix’s commercialization strategy, reinforcing the Company’s competitive position within safety-sensitive industries. Industrial manufacturing represents a substantial near-term market opportunity due to:

The sector’s dependence on skilled labor operating high-risk equipment

Increased THC-related incidents reported across U.S. manufacturing worksites

Heightened insurance requirements and safety audits

A shift toward recent-use testing tools rather than legacy exposure-based methods

Cannabix is working to position the MBT as a new standard for detecting recent cannabis use across multiple safety-critical industries. The Company believes the MBT platform is well positioned to become a new standard for detecting recent cannabis use among employers with safety-critical operations. Cannabix maintains a strategic partnership with Omega Laboratories, Inc., a global leader in forensic drug testing for over 25 years, operating a fully accredited laboratory with extensive experience in novel drug-detection technologies.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath technologies for workplaces, law enforcement and other settings. The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) targets delta-9 THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) in breath and focuses on recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of the BreathLogix autonomous alcohol screening device for organizations who strive to improve alcohol safety and monitoring. Visit www.cannabixtechnologies.com

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). All statements in this release that are not purely historical in nature should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company’s plans for the commercial rollout of the MBT system; anticipated customer adoption and market demand; expectations related to manufacturing scale-up, recurring revenue streams, and operational processes; potential technological developments or enhancements; future partnerships or commercial agreements; regulatory approvals; and the Company’s ability to complete future financings or achieve other business milestones. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “proposed,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are based on the beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management in light of currently available information. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors—many of which are beyond the Company’s control—that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully manufacture, deploy, and commercialize the MBT system or any future products; risks associated with regulatory approvals and evolving legal frameworks for cannabis testing; reliance on third-party laboratory and manufacturing partners; the protection and enforceability of intellectual property rights; technological uncertainties; competition; potential delays in product development or customer adoption; risks related to future financings; and the possibility that strategic partnerships may not advance as expected or may not be completed at all. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/840bbe00-88ad-47fb-8fb5-0e2945da67d2