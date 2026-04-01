OneMedNet, Onco-Innovations and Inka Health Announces Collaboration Aimed to Accelerate Potential for Oncology Drug Development Using Real-World Data and AI

MINNEAPOLIS, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (the “OneMedNet,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), a leading provider of regulatory decision-grade, AI-ready Real-World Data (RWD), is pleased to announce that Inka Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA: ONCO) (OTCQB: ONNVF) (Frankfurt: W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) has entered into a collaboration with OneMedNet Inc., under which Onco-Innovations and Inka Health will have access to OneMedNet’s iRWD™ platform— powered by Palantir (PLTR) Foundry— providing it access to U.S. real-world oncology data. The agreement is intended to accelerate development timelines, reduce clinical and regulatory risk, and strengthen evidence generation for Onco-Innovations’ proprietary PNKP Inhibitor Technology targeting PTEN/SHP1-deficient cancers.

Under the agreement, Inka Health is gaining access to OneMedNet’s iRWD™ platform through a selective pilot program following technical evaluation and qualification. The collaboration will initially focus on applying real-world data and advanced analytics to support Onco’s PNKP Inhibitor Technology’s development strategy, including patient responder identification, indication expansion beyond advanced metastatic colorectal cancer, and complementary evidence generation to inform clinical and regulatory decision-making. Inka Health also intends to use OneMedNet’s iRWD™ platform to improve and further develop the core model of SynoGraph™, its causal-inference based AI platform that aims to predict the success and safety of potential new cancer treatments by analyzing multimodal medical data.

Importantly, this engagement reflects the original architectural intent of the iRWD™ platform: to enable rapid identification and characterization of rare and molecularly defined patient populations at scale. By combining multi-modal data, longitudinal clinical context, and AI-augmented search capabilities, the platform is purpose-built to locate hard-to-find cohorts, —such as PTEN/SHP1-deficient tumors—, and accelerate innovation in areas where traditional trial recruitment and evidence development can be challenging.

“This collaboration demonstrates exactly what our iRWD™ platform was designed to do—find and characterize rare, high-value patient populations to accelerate innovation,” said Aaron Green, CEO & President of OneMedNet. “By bringing together regulatory-grade real-world data, multi-modal clinical depth, and Palantir-powered AI, we can help oncology innovators de-risk development, move faster, and generate meaningful evidence in complex disease segments.”

“Access to high-quality U.S. oncology real-world data is a critical enabler for PNKP Inhibitor Technology,” said Thomas O’Shaunghnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations. “This collaboration allows us to better understand real-world patient populations with PTEN/SHP1-deficient tumors, identify potential responders, and explore additional indications—, helping us de-risk development while improving capital efficiency for shareholders.”

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco’s mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

“Thomas O’Shaughnessy”

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O’Shaughnessy



Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1 888 261 8055

investors@oncoinnovations.com

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