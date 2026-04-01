Johns Hopkins Health Plans Sits Down with Dundalk Seniors to Champion Community Connection

HANOVER, Md., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johns Hopkins Health Plans joined Neighborhood Companions, Inc. at the Sollers Point Multipurpose Center in Dundalk, Maryland, for the organization’s Second Sunday Supper, a monthly gathering dedicated to ensuring that no older adult has to share a meal alone.

Representatives from Priority Partners and Advantage MD joined 70 local seniors and their families for an afternoon of food, music and community education, bringing the spirit of connection that defines this program to life in a room full of friends and neighbors.

“Walking into that room and seeing dozens of seniors sharing a meal, sharing stories and sharing laughter reminds us why we do this work,” said Scott Persons, Executive Director of Sales and Marketing at Johns Hopkins Health Plans. “These gatherings are truly uplifting and one of the most meaningful ways we can support the seniors we serve and honor our commitment to the communities we call home.”

Every second Sunday of the month, Neighborhood Companions, Inc., a Baltimore County nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the lives of adults aged 60 and above, hosts the Second Sunday Supper for older adults and friends from near and far. These monthly dinners offer more than a meal. They’re a chance to connect, share stories and enjoy the warmth of community in an environment of inclusion and dignity.

The health stakes of social isolation among older adults are significant. Research shows that seniors who eat alone are twice as likely to experience depression and 79% more likely to report greater feelings of isolation. Older adults who live alone are 49% more likely to develop poor nutritional habits, increasing their risk of illness and hospitalization.

Shared meals have been shown to improve mental health and cognitive function, increase motivation for self-care, lower blood pressure and cholesterol, and reduce the risk of falls. Gatherings like Second Sunday Supper directly address these risks by creating regular, reliable opportunities for connection.

Priority Partners, a Maryland Medicaid plan, and Advantage MD, a Maryland and Virginia Medicare Advantage plan prioritize community involvement, understanding that good health begins at home and within local neighborhoods.

Learn more about Neighborhood Companions at neighborhoodcompanions.org.

About Johns Hopkins Health Plans

As a part of Johns Hopkins Medicine, Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers a range of physician-sponsored health plans managing more than $3 billion in annual premiums and serving more than 400,000 members. Johns Hopkins Health Plans’ robust network of providers includes Johns Hopkins Medicine physicians and providers, regional clinics and many other top-tier providers. Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers the US Family Health Plan for active-duty family members, military retirees and their families, Employer Health Programs, Priority Partners (Maryland’s largest Medicaid plan with co-owner Maryland Community Health System) and Advantage MD Medicare Advantage plans. It advocates for its members and fosters collaboration with providers to help achieve optimal health. Through its Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions business, Johns Hopkins Health Plans also offers the world’s leading population health analytics software, the Johns Hopkins ACG® System, used by commercial and government health entities and employers worldwide.

Learn more at hopkinshealthplans.org.

Contact: Doug Hemmig

Strategic Communications Manager

Johns Hopkins Health Plans Email: dhemmig@jhhp.org Phone: 240-793-8432



