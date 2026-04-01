Turnover of Apranga Group in March 2026

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 30.4 million in March 2026 and increased by 12.9% compared to March 2025.

In Q1 2026, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 80.7 million and increased by 9.3% year-to-year.

In Q1 2026, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 10.4% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 6.9%, while in Estonia increased by 8.6%.

In Q1 2026, Apranga Group renovated 2 stores and enlarger both of them, opened 1 new store and closed 1 store.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 171 stores (102 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 25 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 92.5 thousand sq. m. Stores area increased by 0.8% year-to-year.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801