ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – CHANGES BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS
1 APRIL 2026 at 16.00 EEST
Change in Orion Group Executive Team as of 8 April 2026 – Berkeley Vincent appointed Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicines
Orion Corporation (“Orion”) has appointed Berkeley Vincent as Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicines and a member of the Orion Executive Team as of 8 April 2026.
The appointment is part of a leadership structure change in which the previously combined role of R&D and Innovative Medicines is split into two dedicated positions. This change reflects the continued growth and maturation of Orion’s Innovative Medicines pipeline and the increasing need to strengthen focus on global commercialization readiness. Outi Vaarala will continue in her role as Executive Vice President, R&D, and as a member of the Orion Executive Team.
In his new role, Berkeley Vincent will be responsible for defining and implementing global commercialization strategies for Orion’s Innovative Medicines portfolio. His responsibilities include full P&L ownership, global launch sequencing, market access strategy, and the development of strategic partnerships, including licensing and acquisitions. He will work closely with R&D leadership to align development priorities with commercial and market needs.
Berkeley Vincent brings more than 20 years of international pharmaceutical industry experience from senior global, regional and country leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson. Most recently, he served as President, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines Canada, with full P&L responsibility. He has previously held roles including Managing Director of the Nordic cluster and Global Commercial Leader for IMBRUVICA.
Berkeley Vincent will be based in Finland and will report to Orion’s President and CEO, Liisa Hurme.
ANNEX: CV of Berkeley Vincent
Berkeley Vincent
Born 1977
Irish and Swedish citizen
Education:
MBA, DePaul University, Chicago, 2002
BSc (Management), Trinity College Dublin, 1999
Career:
2022– President, Johnson & Johnson Canada
2019–2022 Nordics Managing Director, Johnson & Johnson
2018–2019 Vice President, Customer Digital Strategy, Johnson & Johnson, EMEA
2015–2018 Regional Strategy Leader, Johnson & Johnson, EMEA
2012–2015 Global Commercial Leader IMBRUVICA, Johnson & Johnson
2002–2012 Various commercial and leadership roles, Johnson & Johnson
Orion Corporation
|Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
Contact person:
Terhi Ormio, Vice President, Communications
tel. +358 50 966 4646
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orionpharma.com
Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.
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