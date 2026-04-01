ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – CHANGES BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS

1 APRIL 2026 at 16.00 EEST



Change in Orion Group Executive Team as of 8 April 2026 – Berkeley Vincent appointed Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicines

Orion Corporation (“Orion”) has appointed Berkeley Vincent as Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicines and a member of the Orion Executive Team as of 8 April 2026.

The appointment is part of a leadership structure change in which the previously combined role of R&D and Innovative Medicines is split into two dedicated positions. This change reflects the continued growth and maturation of Orion’s Innovative Medicines pipeline and the increasing need to strengthen focus on global commercialization readiness. Outi Vaarala will continue in her role as Executive Vice President, R&D, and as a member of the Orion Executive Team.

In his new role, Berkeley Vincent will be responsible for defining and implementing global commercialization strategies for Orion’s Innovative Medicines portfolio. His responsibilities include full P&L ownership, global launch sequencing, market access strategy, and the development of strategic partnerships, including licensing and acquisitions. He will work closely with R&D leadership to align development priorities with commercial and market needs.

Berkeley Vincent brings more than 20 years of international pharmaceutical industry experience from senior global, regional and country leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson. Most recently, he served as President, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines Canada, with full P&L responsibility. He has previously held roles including Managing Director of the Nordic cluster and Global Commercial Leader for IMBRUVICA.

Berkeley Vincent will be based in Finland and will report to Orion’s President and CEO, Liisa Hurme.

ANNEX: CV of Berkeley Vincent

Berkeley Vincent

Born 1977

Irish and Swedish citizen

Education:

MBA, DePaul University, Chicago, 2002

BSc (Management), Trinity College Dublin, 1999

Career:

2022– President, Johnson & Johnson Canada

2019–2022 Nordics Managing Director, Johnson & Johnson

2018–2019 Vice President, Customer Digital Strategy, Johnson & Johnson, EMEA

2015–2018 Regional Strategy Leader, Johnson & Johnson, EMEA

2012–2015 Global Commercial Leader IMBRUVICA, Johnson & Johnson

2002–2012 Various commercial and leadership roles, Johnson & Johnson

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme



President and CEO

Contact person:

Terhi Ormio, Vice President, Communications

tel. +358 50 966 4646

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.

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