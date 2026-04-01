Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Investor News

1 April 2026 at 4 PM EET

Lassila & Tikanoja has acquired the remaining shares of SVB in Sweden

Lassila & Tikanoja expanded into the Swedish process cleaning services market in 2022 by acquiring a 70 per cent stake in Sand & Vattenbläst i Tyringe AB (SVB). On 1 April 2026, Lassila & Tikanoja exercised the purchase option included in the original share purchase agreement and acquired the remaining shares of SVB. Following the transaction, SVB becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Lassila & Tikanoja.

The acquisition supports Lassila & Tikanoja’s strategy and strengthens its position in the Swedish industrial services market.

SVB has been fully consolidated into the Group’s financial statements since 1 February 2022 based on control. The deferred consideration related to the redemption of the 30 per cent non-controlling interest has been presented under financial liabilities. As a result of exercising the purchase option, this liability will be removed from the balance sheet, and the increase in ownership to 100 per cent does not otherwise affect the consolidation of SVB in the Group’s financial statements.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

For further information, please contact:

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, tel. +358 50 443 3045



Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en