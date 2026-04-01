Questex’s Hotel Management Announces 2026 List of Influential Women in Hospitality

NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management today announces the ninth annual “Influential Women in Hospitality” list, honoring innovative, leading women in the hotel industry.

The 2026 honorees were selected by the Hotel Management staff for their strong leadership and dedication to excellence in hospitality. This influential group’s list of accomplishments is as long as it is impressive, and Hotel Management is proud to feature these talented, inspiring women.

Hotel Management’s 2026 Influential Women in Hospitality:

Carmen Almos, CEO and Founder, Ashburton Hospitality Nele Breitbart, EVP and Head of Asset Management, Waramaug Hospitality Rachel Carter, Senior Manager Brand Strategy, Midscale Brands, Choice Hotels Dawna Comeaux, Chief Operating Officer, Spire Hospitality Liz Dahlager, Chief Operating Officer, Merete Hotel Management Tina Edmundson, President of Luxury, Marriott International Kimberly Furlong, President, Atrium Hospitality Maire Griffin, Senior Vice President, Global Communications, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Jenna Hackett, SVP, Global Leader, Lifestyle Brand Management, Hilton Kathleen Hollis, Chief Growth Officer, First Hospitality Lily Hu, Executive Vice President, Business Strategy, Crescent Hotels and Resorts Ashli Johnson, Founder and CEO, Hospitality Hued Ashley Lin, Vice President, Strategic Growth & Investments, CoralTree Hospitality Tamara Lohan, Global Brand Leader, Luxury, Hyatt Sara Masterson, President, Olympia Hospitality Katie Minnock, Founder and Managing Director, Castle Hill Hospitality Rachel Moniz, Principal and Chief Operating Officer, HEI Hotels & Resorts Lina Patel, Director of Strategic Franchise Initiatives, Red Roof Deidre Schwartz, Principal at DS Contract LLC and President, NEWH Inc. Lisa Smith, Senior Vice President, Asset Management, Noble Investment Group Michelle Steffens, Chief Operating Officer, Sonesta International Hotels Anuja Stites, Vice President, Loyalty Performance & Partnerships, IHG Hotels & Resorts Maggie Houston Stokes, Corporate Director of Operations, Arlo Hotels Alice Walsh, Senior Vice President of Sales, Remington Hospitality Caroline Warren, Chief People Officer, Pyramid Global Hospitality





Esther Hertzfeld, Executive Editor, Hotel Management said, “It is a privilege for Hotel Management to honor the visionary women shaping the future of hospitality. The 2026 Influential Women in Hospitality are redefining the global hospitality industry. Their dedication, creativity and impact set a new standard for excellence. We are pleased to celebrate their remarkable achievements.”

The 2026 Influential Women in Hospitality honorees are featured in the April/May Issue of Hotel Management and online. Visit here to learn more.

About Hotel Management, a Division of Questex Hospitality Group

Hotel Management creates content for the hospitality ecosystem with one shared goal of operating hotels efficiently and profitably. Hotel Management is a leading B2B centralized source for the latest news, trends and analysis across the hospitality industry. Stay up to date on breaking news in global and local development, technology, investment, operations, food & beverage, design and more.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Esther Hertzfeld

Executive Editor

212-400-6230

ehertzfeld@questex.com