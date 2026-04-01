Nephros Expands Water Safety Capabilities With ASSE 12080 Certified Water Management Planning Expertise

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced an expansion of its customer-facing, water-safety support capabilities following the ASSE 12080 Legionella Water Safety and Management Specialist Certification earned by Brianne McGuire, Director of Business Development. The certification strengthens Nephros’ ability to provide consultative support to healthcare facilities and other complex buildings seeking to reduce waterborne pathogen risk and adds specific proficiency in the development of effective Water Management Programs (WMPs).

This new capability marks a meaningful extension of Nephros’ field support for customers seeking more robust water safety programs. In addition to point-of-use filtration solutions, product installations and replacements, as well as public education, Nephros can now provide a direct Water Management Program development service. Water Management Programs offer a structured framework for identifying water-quality risks, establishing control measures, assigning responsibility, and defining ongoing monitoring and response. The company believes this offering will create additional value for customers while opening a new avenue for revenue generation through chargeable consulting service.

Nephros considers this support expansion to be differentiated by the depth of practical knowledge informing it. Besides the new ASSE 12080 certification, Ms. McGuire brings broad experience in technical concerns, waterborne risk, current guidance and standards, and industry best practices born out of direct engagement with healthcare facilities and other regulated environments. Her leadership of the Nephros Water Institute and other company public education initiatives has further expanded the company’s perspective on how complex water safety risks are understood and addressed in practice. As a result, Nephros believes it is well-positioned to apply a diverse scope of understanding to the design of WMPs informed by extensive practical expertise in risk, implementation and real-world operational challenges.

“Water management planning is a natural and important extension of our current customer care and engagement,” said Robert Banks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nephros. “We believe this new capability will allow us to engage more deeply in a facility’s decision-making process, while offering a service guided by both certified proficiency and comprehensive knowledge of the unique challenges faced by healthcare entities. As a result, we believe this strengthens our overall value proposition while creating another meaningful method of growing our business and advancing the pursuit of advanced water safety and quality.”

About Nephros

Nephros is committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative water filtration products and services, along with water-quality education, as part of an integrated approach to water safety. Nephros products serve the needs of customers within healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency solutions for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit nephros.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the expected benefits that Nephros will realize from its water management program consulting service offering, including the potential for realizing additional revenue from such offering, the expected competitive advantages and anticipated impact of new water management program services and customer education offerings, and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements that may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including Nephros’ ability to further develop its sales organization and realize increased revenues, the extent to which financial results based on emergency response sales can be outside Nephros’ control, U.S. tariff and trade policy, inflationary factors and other economic and competitive conditions, the availability of capital when needed, dependence on third-party manufacturers and researchers, and regulatory reforms. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros’ reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, and Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements that it makes, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 823-8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Robert Banks, CEO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 343-5202 x110

robert.banks@nephros.com