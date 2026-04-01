Gevo Appoints Key Executive Team Members

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), a leader in renewable fuels, chemicals, and carbon management, today announced the appointments of Kyle James as Chief Commercial Officer and Dave Kettner as General Counsel, further supporting Gevo’s broader leadership transition. The executive additions round out newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Paul Bloom’s executive team, increasing expertise across renewable fuels, chemicals and value-driven commercial strategies and expanding the company’s legal expertise and first-hand experience scaling renewable fuels and technology businesses.

“I am excited to welcome Kyle and Dave to Gevo. Kyle’s deep experience makes him an exceptional fit for Gevo as we scale our carbon business, sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”) and differentiated low-carbon products, and Dave’s rare combination of deep legal expertise and experience in scaling renewable fuels businesses are important assets as Gevo advances its growth strategy,” said Paul Bloom, Gevo CEO. “Together they bring the right combination of strategic insight, customer focus and regulated-market execution discipline to help advance our commercial priorities.”

About Kyle James

Kyle James has more than 25 years of commercial leadership experience in renewable fuels and chemicals. James previously held senior leadership roles at ADM, including Vice President of Fuel Ethanol Sales and General Manager of Renewable Performance Chemicals, leading large-scale commercial teams serving global customers seeking lower-carbon solutions.

James has worked closely with Gevo over the past several months and has already contributed to advancing the company’s commercial initiatives. His appointment positions the company for continued growth as it expands partnerships and customer relationships across its platform.

James holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business from Iowa State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Illinois State University.

About Dave Kettner

Dave Kettner has more than two decades of legal and executive leadership experience across renewable fuels, chemicals, and technology-driven businesses. He previously served as President and General Counsel of Virent, Inc., an early-stage renewable fuels and chemicals company, where he was responsible for legal affairs, corporate strategy, governance, compliance, government affairs, and executive leadership. During his tenure, Virent advanced from research and development into commercialization and achieved major technical milestones, including the production and demonstration of SAF and bio-based chemicals through partnerships with leading global companies.

Prior to Virent, Kettner held senior legal leadership roles at the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, where he oversaw legal strategy related to intellectual property protection, licensing, and commercialization for university developed technologies. Earlier in his career, he practiced intellectual property law at Quarles & Brady LLP.

Kettner holds a J.D., cum laude, from the University of Minnesota Law School and a B.S. in Genetics and Cell Biology from the University of Minnesota, and he is admitted to practice before multiple federal courts and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America’s future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. Gevo also owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. Additionally, Gevo developed the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world’s first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at our North Dakota site. Gevo’s market-driven “pay-for-performance” approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, see www.gevo.com.

Gevo Contacts:

Media Contact

Heather L. Manuel

VP, Stakeholder Engagement & Partnerships

PR@gevo.com

Investor Relations Contact

Eric Frey

VP, Finance & Strategy

IR@gevo.com

