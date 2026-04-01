SolarWinds Awards Carahsoft With 2025 Distributor Partner of the Year Award

RESTON, Va., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2025 Distributor Partner of the Year by SolarWinds, a leading provider of simple, powerful and secure observability and IT management software. The award was announced at the 2026 SolarWinds Partner Summit, recognizing the deep commitment of Carahsoft to delivering exceptional value, innovation and success for the companies’ joint customers.

“This recognition underscores Carahsoft’s positive impact as a trusted distributor and partner,” said Barb Huelskamp, Vice President of Global Channel Sales and Alliances. “Their dedication to delivering innovative solutions and driving customer success in the Public Sector exemplifies the value that our partners bring to organizations around the world. Congratulations to the team on this well-deserved honor.”

As the SolarWinds Public Sector distributor since 2019, Carahsoft has helped drive consistent year-over-year growth through integrated sales and marketing initiatives. In 2025, Carahsoft played a critical role in supporting the transition of SolarWinds to a subscription-based observability model, leading customer conversion efforts across the Public Sector. As part of this initiative, Carahsoft implemented a dedicated long-tail motion to manage customer transitions, helping generate significant new subscription revenue while ensuring continuity and modernization for Public Sector IT environments.

“This recognition reflects the strength of our long-standing partnership with SolarWinds and our shared commitment to providing the Public Sector with the right tools to protect their critical assets,” said Mike Bogas, Manager overseeing the SolarWinds Team at Carahsoft. “Through close collaboration with SolarWinds and our reseller partners, we have helped agencies modernize IT operations and successfully transition to solutions that deliver greater visibility, performance and reliability.”

SolarWinds® solutions are available through GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (855) 757-9463 or SolarWinds@carahsoft.com; or click here to learn more.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds is a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available hybrid IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK® community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

© 2026 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contact

Cait Lower

+1 (512) 498-6287

pr@solarwinds.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com