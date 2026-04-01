Paragonix to Present Extensive Organ Transplant Research at the 46th Annual International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation Meeting

- Paragonix Technologies will feature oral presentations and poster sessions at ISHLT 2026, showcasing clinical data related to its heart and lung preservation devices.
- The extensive research being presented underscores Paragonix’s continued commitment to evidenced-based medicine in the advancement of organ preservation technologies and the impact on transplant outcomes.
- Paragonix will host two industry symposiums at the meeting: “A Higher Standard: Modern Innovations Elevating Lung Preservation” and “Quantifying Innovation: The Measurable Impact of Advanced Heart Preservation”.
WALTHAM, Mass., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragonix Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in organ transplant technologies and services, is honored to announce the upcoming presentation of new clinical data supporting the use of its FDA-cleared and CE-marked controlled hypothermic preservation devices and transplant services. The data will be presented by a multi-center panel of clinical investigators representing the GUARDIAN Clinical Registries and will compare and analyze real-world post-transplant patient outcomes at the 46th ISHLT Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions, held April 22-25, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada.
Clinical investigators will share data and research related to Paragonix heart and lung devices (SherpaPak® Cardiac Transport System, BAROguard® Donor Lung Preservation System, and LUNGguard® Donor Lung Preservation System) in three oral presentations, one mini-oral presentation, and seven posters throughout the conference, including:
Poster Presentations:
- Impact of Controlled Hypothermic Preservation of Donor Hearts on Post-Transplant Costs in the First Year
- April 22, 2026, 6:01 PM - 7:00 PM - Poster Hall
- Outcomes with Extended Criteria Donor Hearts When Preserved at 4-8°C Compared to Normothermic Preservation
- April 22, 2026, 6:01 PM - 7:00 PM - Poster Hall
- Outcomes of DCD Hearts Preserved at 4-8°C Following TA-NRP Compared to Normothermic Machine Perfusion
- April 22, 2026, 6:01 PM - 7:00 PM - Poster Hall
- Use of Advanced Organ Preservation at 4-8°C in Pediatric Heart Transplants with Single Ventricle Physiology
- April 22, 2026, 6:01 PM - 7:00 PM - Poster Hall
- Does Sex Matter? Post-Lung Transplant Outcomes in Females vs Males
- April 23, 2026, 4:31 PM - 5:30 PM – Poster Hall
- Impact of Composite Textbook Outcomes on Late Post-transplant Outcomes and Survival
- April 24, 2026, 4:31 PM - 5:30 PM - Poster Hall
- Use of Controlled Hypothermic Lung Preservation to Optimize Outcomes in Older Recipients
- April 24, 2026, 4:31 PM - 5:30 PM - Poster Hall
Oral Presentations:
- Lung Transplant Outcomes Stratified by Temperature: Impact on Rejection
- April 23, 2026, 3:37 PM - 3:45 PM - Hall F+G
- Long-Term Impact of Time Shifting Transplants Using Controlled Hypothermic Lung Preservation
- April 25, 2026, 8:25 AM - 8:33 AM - Room 714-716
- Association of Controlled Moderate Hypothermic Donor Heart Preservation with Subsequent Allograft Rejection and Non-invasive Surveillance Testing
- April 25, 2026, 12:58 PM - 1:06 PM - Room 801 A+B
Mini-Oral Presentation:
- Advantages of Adding Controlled Airway Pressure to Hypothermic Lung Preservation
- April 23, 2026, 5:25 PM - 5:29 PM - Room 718-A
Additionally, Paragonix will be hosting two industry symposiums:
- Lung Symposium - A Higher Standard: Modern Innovations Elevating Lung Preservation
- Wednesday, April 22nd, 11:45 am - 12:45 pm - Room 701
- Heart Symposium - Quantifying Innovation: The Measurable Impact of Advanced Heart Preservation
- Thursday, April 23rd, 11:45 am - 12:45 pm - Room 701
Both symposium events will feature panels of leading surgeons and investigators from the GUARDIAN Registries as they explore the scientific foundation of advanced organ preservation and examine the associated impact on patient outcomes.
“The breadth of data being shared at this year’s meeting reflects the meaningful progress our field continues to make in organ preservation and transplantation,” said Dr. Lisa Anderson, PhD, President of Paragonix. “We’re proud to support and collaborate with leading investigators whose research is helping to strengthen the clinical foundation for innovation and raise the bar for patient care worldwide.”
To visit the Paragonix Technologies exhibit and meet members of the team at ISHLT, visit booth #712. For more information about Paragonix, visit www.paragonix.com.
About Paragonix Technologies
Paragonix Technologies, a Getinge company, is redefining how donor organs are protected and delivered, setting a new standard of care for transplantation worldwide. Built on the belief that every donated organ deserves the highest level of precision and respect, Paragonix partners with transplant centers and OPOs to improve outcomes through clinically proven preservation technologies and expert, hands-on procurement support.
Our nationwide transplant services provide 24/7 access to surgical recovery teams, logistics coordination, and clinical excellence — streamlining the recovery process and expanding access to life-saving organs. Combined with real-time digital monitoring, transparent data sharing, and the world’s largest preservation-focused clinical registries, Paragonix aims to deliver every possible advantage to healthcare providers and patients alike. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com.
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