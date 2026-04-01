Paragonix to Present Extensive Organ Transplant Research at the 46th Annual International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation Meeting

Paragonix Technologies will feature oral presentations and poster sessions at ISHLT 2026, showcasing clinical data related to its heart and lung preservation devices.

The extensive research being presented underscores Paragonix’s continued commitment to evidenced-based medicine in the advancement of organ preservation technologies and the impact on transplant outcomes.

Paragonix will host two industry symposiums at the meeting: “A Higher Standard: Modern Innovations Elevating Lung Preservation” and “Quantifying Innovation: The Measurable Impact of Advanced Heart Preservation”.



WALTHAM, Mass., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragonix Technologies, Inc. , a pioneer in organ transplant technologies and services, is honored to announce the upcoming presentation of new clinical data supporting the use of its FDA-cleared and CE-marked controlled hypothermic preservation devices and transplant services. The data will be presented by a multi-center panel of clinical investigators representing the GUARDIAN Clinical Registries and will compare and analyze real-world post-transplant patient outcomes at the 46th ISHLT Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions, held April 22-25, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Clinical investigators will share data and research related to Paragonix heart and lung devices (SherpaPak® Cardiac Transport System, BAROguard® Donor Lung Preservation System, and LUNGguard® Donor Lung Preservation System) in three oral presentations, one mini-oral presentation, and seven posters throughout the conference, including:

Poster Presentations:

Oral Presentations:

Mini-Oral Presentation:

Advantages of Adding Controlled Airway Pressure to Hypothermic Lung Preservation April 23, 2026, 5:25 PM - 5:29 PM - Room 718-A



Additionally, Paragonix will be hosting two industry symposiums:

Lung Symposium - A Higher Standard: Modern Innovations Elevating Lung Preservation Wednesday, April 22 n d , 11:45 am - 12:45 pm - Room 701

Heart Symposium - Quantifying Innovation: The Measurable Impact of Advanced Heart Preservation Thursday, April 23 rd , 11:45 am - 12:45 pm - Room 701



Both symposium events will feature panels of leading surgeons and investigators from the GUARDIAN Registries as they explore the scientific foundation of advanced organ preservation and examine the associated impact on patient outcomes.

“The breadth of data being shared at this year’s meeting reflects the meaningful progress our field continues to make in organ preservation and transplantation,” said Dr. Lisa Anderson, PhD, President of Paragonix. “We’re proud to support and collaborate with leading investigators whose research is helping to strengthen the clinical foundation for innovation and raise the bar for patient care worldwide.”

To visit the Paragonix Technologies exhibit and meet members of the team at ISHLT, visit booth #712. For more information about Paragonix, visit www.paragonix.com .

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies, a Getinge company, is redefining how donor organs are protected and delivered, setting a new standard of care for transplantation worldwide. Built on the belief that every donated organ deserves the highest level of precision and respect, Paragonix partners with transplant centers and OPOs to improve outcomes through clinically proven preservation technologies and expert, hands-on procurement support.

Our nationwide transplant services provide 24/7 access to surgical recovery teams, logistics coordination, and clinical excellence — streamlining the recovery process and expanding access to life-saving organs. Combined with real-time digital monitoring, transparent data sharing, and the world’s largest preservation-focused clinical registries, Paragonix aims to deliver every possible advantage to healthcare providers and patients alike. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com .