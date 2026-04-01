Resilinc Achieves FedRAMP Authorization, Strengthening Secure AI-Driven Supply Chain Risk Management for Government and Regulated Industries

Silicon Valley, CA, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, a leader in supply-chain risk and compliance intelligence, today announced it has achieved FedRAMP® (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) authorization through Knox Systems, Inc. (“Knox”). This accomplishment underscores Resilinc’s commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and trusted AI-driven solutions for U.S. federal agencies and other highly regulated industries.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that standardizes security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services used by federal agencies. Achieving FedRAMP authorization validates that Resilinc meets stringent federal security requirements for protecting sensitive government data and ensuring operational integrity.

“Achieving FedRAMP authorization is a testimony to Resilinc’s secure, AI-driven approach to supply chain risk management, with strong governance, rigorous security controls, and a focus on trust,” said Kamal Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer of Resilinc. “In areas such as aerospace and defense, disruptions and risks buried deep in the supply chain can have mission-critical consequences. Organizations must be able to trust not just the data, but the recommendations and actions those systems generate. With FedRAMP authorization, Resilinc delivers that trust, enabling government and defense organizations to gain end-to-end visibility, anticipate risk, and act with confidence in complex environments.”

“Our government needs access to cutting-edge technology now more than ever,” said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox. “In expediting Resilinc’s FedRAMP journey, we’re unlocking agency access to new value from supply chains while upholding the highest federal security and compliance standards.”

Achieving FedRAMP authorization is also a validation of how Resilinc’s platform is purpose-built to address the unique challenges of aerospace and defense supply chains, who are solving for including deep multi-tier supplier visibility, long product lifecycles with obsolescence risk (DMSMS), and strict regulatory requirements such as ITAR, EAR, and emerging cybersecurity standards like CMMC. In these environments, supply chain resilience is not optional; it is essential to maintaining readiness, avoiding costly delays, and ensuring operational success. The Resilinc platform enables organizations to:

Map and monitor complex, multi-tier supplier networks to identify hidden dependencies and single points of failure

Detect geopolitical, regulatory, and sanctions-related risks across global supplier ecosystems

Anticipate obsolescence and supply shortages across long-lived programs

Monitor third-party cybersecurity risks and respond rapidly to incidents

Maintain traceability and compliance across materials, components, and manufacturing processes

With FedRAMP authorization, Resilinc’s capabilities can now be deployed in environments requiring the highest levels of security and compliance. Resilinc will continue to expand its capabilities to meet evolving federal cybersecurity standards and customer requirements, ensuring that its AI-driven supply chain intelligence platform delivers measurable value while maintaining security, compliance, and trust.

About Resilinc

Resilinc, a leading supply chain risk management solution, empowers companies to predict, mitigate, and quickly respond to disruptions. Our agentic AI-powered supplier-customer collaboration platform backed by supplier-validated data provides real-time disruption monitoring, deep sub-tier visibility with part-site mapping, and predictive analytics. Resilinc enables companies to identify, analyze, and manage risks like compliance, supplier performance, extreme weather, and geopolitics to ensure operational resilience and a competitive advantage.

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days - turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, Outsystems, Armis, BigID and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at www.knoxsystems.com.