Cloudastructure Reports 2025 Year-End Results With 271% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth

Accelerating Enterprise Adoption of Cloud-Based AI Video Surveillance Platform Drives 304% Increase in Gross Profit

Conference Call to Be Held Today at 12:00 pm ET.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered video surveillance and remote monitoring, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025 and provided an update on the Company’s progress following its Nasdaq debut in January 2025. Adoption of the Company’s cloud-based AI video surveillance platform accelerated across multiple industries, driving strong financial and operational momentum. Revenue for the year totaled $5.1 million, compared to $1.4 million in 2024, representing approximately 271% year-over-year growth.

“2025 marked a defining year for Cloudastructure as we continued building momentum as a public company,” said James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudastructure. “We delivered 271% revenue growth in 2025 while significantly expanding adoption of our cloud-based AI video surveillance platform across multiple industries. We also saw a 342% increase in total contract value year-over-year, highlighting the shift toward larger, multi-site deployments and deeper customer adoption of our platform. Organizations are increasingly recognizing that traditional security models are reactive, costly, and difficult to scale. Our platform enables customers to shift toward a proactive security approach—using artificial intelligence, real-time monitoring, and remote guarding to identify threats earlier and intervene before incidents escalate. Across customer deployments, our platform achieved a 98% real-time deterrence rate, demonstrating the effectiveness of combining AI-powered surveillance with remote guarding. As we continue expanding deployments and strengthening our technology capabilities, we believe Cloudastructure is well positioned to capture a significant share of the rapidly growing AI-driven security market.”

Cloudastructure continued expanding enterprise adoption of the Company’s cloud-based AI video surveillance platform across multiple vertical markets while advancing several strategic milestones, including new enterprise partnerships, product innovation, and expanded global monitoring capabilities. The platform integrates AI-driven video surveillance, advanced analytics, and remote monitoring into a unified system that enables organizations to detect threats earlier, intervene in real time, and manage security operations more efficiently across large property portfolios and distributed infrastructure environments.

Growing Enterprise Adoption in Multifamily Housing

The multifamily housing sector remained a key driver of growth throughout the year as property owners increasingly sought more effective solutions to address rising crime rates, liability exposure, and insurance costs. As of December 31, 2025, Cloudastructure had secured contracts with six of the ten largest property management companies in the United States according to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s NMHC 50 rankings, reflecting growing enterprise adoption of the Company’s AI-powered security platform among some of the nation’s largest residential property operators.

In addition, the Company expanded deployments within construction, logistics, and distributed infrastructure environments where operators face elevated risk from theft, vandalism, and unauthorized access. Across these and other deployments, Cloudastructure’s platform enables operators to continuously monitor camera feeds, automatically detect suspicious activity using AI-driven analytics, and intervene in real time through remote guarding capabilities.

Product Innovation - Expanding the Platform

Product innovation continued to play a key role in the Company’s growth during 2025 as Cloudastructure introduced several innovative solutions designed to simplify deployments and extend the capabilities of its cloud-based AI video surveillance platform across a broader range of environments.

Key innovations introduced during the year included:

Mobile AI-powered surveillance trailers designed for temporary or high-risk locations

designed for temporary or high-risk locations Powered security enclosures enabling rapid wireless installations

enabling rapid wireless installations Solar-powered monitoring systems capable of protecting off-grid infrastructure sites



Together, these solutions extend the reach of Cloudastructure’s technology by enabling organizations to deploy AI-powered monitoring capabilities in environments where traditional security infrastructure may be difficult or costly to implement, including temporary construction sites, remote infrastructure locations, and large distributed property portfolios. By maintaining a hardware-agnostic approach, the Company’s platform allows enterprises to integrate multiple camera systems and security devices into a unified AI-powered security ecosystem that can be centrally monitored and analyzed across locations.

Scaling Remote Guarding Infrastructure

To support the continued growth of its remote guarding services, Cloudastructure expanded its operational capabilities with the launch of its first global monitoring center in Kolkata, India. The facility strengthens the Company’s ability to scale monitoring services across multiple time zones while improving response speed and operational oversight as customer deployments continue to expand.

Delivering Measurable Results for Customers

Across customer deployments, Cloudastructure’s platform continued to demonstrate strong operational performance. During the year, the platform reviewed approximately 11.2 million alerts and conducted more than 112,000 live verbal interventions, helping deter approximately 98% of detected incidents in real time. The platform’s effectiveness is further supported by AI detection accuracy of approximately 96%, helping minimize false alerts while ensuring meaningful events receive immediate attention. As a result, less than 1% of incidents required escalation to emergency services, demonstrating the system’s ability to resolve most situations through proactive monitoring and intervention.

Customer adoption also continued to expand, with many organizations transitioning from single-site deployments to multi-site portfolio rollouts, contributing to approximately 74% year-over-year customer growth. Customers using the platform have reported reductions in car break-ins, auto theft, vandalism, loitering, and unauthorized access, highlighting the system’s deterrence capabilities and operational impact.

The Company also reported 100% customer satisfaction, a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 100+, and approximately 99% customer retention, reflecting strong long-term platform value. Cloudastructure’s innovation and performance were further recognized through several industry awards, including the Multi-Housing News Excellence in Technology Award, PropTech Breakthrough Award, AI Breakthrough Award, and a Gold Award for Achievement in Management. CEO James McCormick also received “Maverick of the Year” recognition at the American Business Awards.

McCormick added, “With strong customer validation, expanding enterprise deployments, and a cloud-based AI video surveillance platform designed to scale globally, we see a significant opportunity ahead as organizations increasingly adopt AI-driven solutions to protect people, property, and infrastructure. The progress we achieved during 2025 demonstrates the strength of our technology and business model, and positions Cloudastructure to continue building long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

Financial Highlights

Revenue increased to $5.1 million, representing approximately 271% year-over-year growth compared to $1.4 million in 2024. Cloud video surveillance revenue increased 137% year-over-year. Remote guarding revenue increased 150% year-over-year. Hardware revenue increased 329% year-over-year. Other revenue, including installation services and additional subscription-based services , increased 410% year-over-year.

to $5.1 million, representing approximately 271% year-over-year growth compared to $1.4 million in 2024. Gross profit increased to $1.5 million, up approximately 304% year-over-year compared to $0.4 million in 2024.

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $5.1 million, compared to $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing an increase of approximately 271% year-over-year. The growth was driven by expansion across all revenue streams as enterprise adoption of the Company’s AI-powered video surveillance and remote guarding solutions accelerated.

Cost of goods sold for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $3.6 million, compared to $1.0 million in 2024, reflecting increased hosting costs, hardware sales, installation activity, and operational support expenses associated with the Company’s significant growth during the year.

Gross profit increased to $1.5 million in 2025, compared to $0.4 million in 2024, representing an increase of approximately 304% year-over-year, reflecting the Company’s expanding platform scale and increased revenue contributions across its product and service offerings.

Operating expenses for the year totaled $9.7 million, compared to $6.6 million in 2024, reflecting increased investments in product development, sales and marketing, and corporate infrastructure to support the Company’s growth as a publicly traded company.

General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $2.4 million, compared to $1.2 million in 2024, reflecting higher payroll and consulting expenses incurred to support the Company’s growth and expanded corporate infrastructure as a publicly traded company.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $8.5 million, or ($0.48) per share, compared to a net loss of $6.5 million, or ($0.45) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was ($5.5 million) in 2025, compared with ($4.4 million) in 2024. The change was primarily driven by an increase in stock compensation expense and non-cash interest expense.

The full financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025 are available in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov, and on the Company’s website at cloudastructure.com.

CONFERENCE CALL

Cloudastructure will host a conference call today at 12:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, and provide a business update.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 708707. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3134/53730 or on the investor relations section of the company’s website, https://investor.cloudastructure.com/ .

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.cloudastructure.com/ through March 31, 2027. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through April 14, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing +1 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 53730.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

(704) 574-3732

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

CSAI@crescendo-ir.com

INFORMATION REGARDING A NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

The Company believes certain financial measures which meet the definition of non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G of the SEC rules, provide important supplemental information. Namely our key financial performance metric EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management uses EBITDA to evaluate the Company’s operational performance, including earnings across reporting periods and the merits for implementing cost-cutting measures. We have presented EBITDA solely as supplemental disclosure because we believe it allows for a more complete analysis of results of operations and assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Consistent with Regulation G, a description of such information is provided below herein and tabular reconciliations of this supplemental non-GAAP financial information to our most comparable GAAP information are contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K under “Results of Operations”.

Year Ended December 31, Adjusted EBITDA 2025 2024 Net Income $ (8,462 ) $ (6,535 ) Add (less): Stock compensation expense 2,329 2,035 Non-Cash Interest expense 513 - Taxes expense 4 6 Depreciation and amortization 89 72 Bad Debt expense 11 139 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,527 ) $ (4,422 )



