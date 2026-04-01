eToro Unlocks Cryptoasset Investing for New Yorkers

NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eToro, the trading and investing platform, today announced that residents of New York State can now trade cryptoassets on eToro alongside stocks, ETFs and options. With this launch, eToro now offers access to digital assets across 48 states.

New Yorkers can access crypto within eToro’s multi-asset platform supported by educational tools and a social investing community that empowers users to participate in digital markets with confidence. A full list of cryptoassets available for trading in New York can be viewed here .

This milestone follows years of close collaboration with regulators, including securing both the New York State BitLicense and Money Transmitter License — among the most rigorous regulatory frameworks in the United States. The launch underscores eToro’s long-standing commitment to operating with the highest standards of compliance while expanding responsible access to the next generation of financial assets.

As interest in cryptoassets continues to grow, recent research from eToro’s Retail Investor Beat shows that 36% of American retail investors currently hold cryptoassets, with an additional 17% planning to increase their exposure.* By opening access to more than 9 million New Yorkers, eToro is expanding participation in digital finance while reinforcing its mission to open the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way.

Andrew McCormick, Head of eToro US said: “New York is the epicenter of financial markets and a hub of innovation. Completing our U.S. footprint here is both a strategic milestone and a reflection of our commitment to broadening responsible access to the next generation of financial markets. We’re proud to welcome New Yorkers into our global investing community and to provide access to digital assets within a diversified, multi-asset platform built for the future of finance.”

Notes to editors

*eToro’s Retail Investor Beat is based on a survey of 1,000 retail investors across the United States, the press release can be viewed here .

Media contact

pr@etoro.com

About eToro

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.