A Decade of Strength: Muscular Dystrophy Association and Burn Boot Camp Team Up for 10th Annual ‘Be Their Muscle’ Campaign

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is proud to celebrate a decade of partnership with Burn Boot Camp, a leading boutique fitness franchise, for the 10th annual national ‘Be Their Muscle’ campaign. Throughout April, more than 400 Burn Boot Camp locations across the country will unite to advance MDA’s mission through a fundraising campaign and workouts at local Burn Boot Camp locations, with 100% of proceeds benefiting MDA’s mission.

Join the movement at BeTheirMuscle.org.

Find a location near you and sign up for a workout in April here.

To make a direct donation, click here.

Morgan Kline, Co-Founder and CEO of Burn Boot Camp said, “For the past decade, our community has proven that fitness can be a powerful force for good. What started as a simple idea has grown into a national movement of using our strength to help others. Through ‘Be Their Muscle,’ we’re proud to partner with the Muscular Dystrophy Association to support families and drive meaningful progress for the neuromuscular community.”

Over the past decade, the ‘Be Their Muscle’ campaign has helped accelerate new treatments, supported access to multidisciplinary care, and enhanced resources and educational programming that support families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), and related neuromuscular conditions. Together, we’re removing barriers so people can live longer, more independent lives. Since 2016, the partnership has raised over $3.8 million.

Funds raised during the 2026 ‘Be Their Muscle' event will support the following for people and families living with neuromuscular conditions:

Research : MDA-supported research has led to more than 30 FDA-approved treatments in the past decade, with more expected in 2026.

: MDA-supported research has led to more than 30 FDA-approved treatments in the past decade, with more expected in 2026. Care : MDA funds the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions, providing critical care and support.

: MDA funds the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions, providing critical care and support. Advocacy : MDA focuses on policies to expand access to healthcare, research, therapies, newborn screening, education, employment, independent living, accessible air travel and more.

: MDA focuses on policies to expand access to healthcare, research, therapies, newborn screening, education, employment, independent living, accessible air travel and more. Summer Camp: In 2026, MDA will host 23 weeklong sessions and one virtual session, running from June 7 through August 21. Families may choose the in-person or virtual session that best fits their needs. MDA Summer camp is free of charge for children and young adults ages 8-17, helping them gain confidence, independence, and lifelong friendships, thanks to generous supporters.

“For 10 years, Burn Boot Camp has turned strength into impact for families living with neuromuscular diseases. This partnership helps our mission at the Muscular Dystrophy Association to speed research breakthroughs, support expert multidisciplinary care, and fuel advocacy efforts nationwide. We are deeply grateful to Morgan and Devan Kline, and the entire Burn Boot Camp community for building the ‘Be Their Muscle’ movement that continues to enhance the lives of the families we serve,” said Ruth Ann Daily, Chief Development Officer, MDA.

MDA Community Voice Speaks to the Power of Partnership

MDA National Ambassador Lily Sander, who lives with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, shared her gratitude and excitement for the annual event saying, “The ‘Be Their Muscle’ campaign shows what real strength looks like — people coming together to lift families like mine. The Burn Boot Camp community brings hope, energy, and heart to the mission of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and that support reminds us that we’re never alone.”

Media inquiries contact press@mdausa.org.

About Burn Boot Camp

Founded in 2012 by husband wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a US based fitness franchise that helps women and their families build strength, confidence, and healthy lifestyles. With unlimited 45-minute circuit style Camps, complimentary Childwatch, and a proprietary Floating Floor designed to protect joints and help prevent injury, Burn Boot Camp serves over 140,000 members nationwide. The brand has more than 400 locations open and over 620 open and awarded territories combined. Through the Burn Boot Camp App and Burn On Demand, members have access to expert fitness, recovery, and educational content across over 15 categories. Burn Boot Camp has expanded its cultural reach through strategic partnerships, including entrepreneur and entertainer Kevin Hart, who serves as a brand partner for the company's mission of empowering communities through fitness. Devan and Morgan Kline are also best-selling authors of Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5 Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been at the center of progress for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions for 75 years. We unite researchers, clinicians, advocates, and families to speed the pace of discovery, improve access to expert care, and ensure inclusion in every aspect of life. Our mission is simple: give the people we serve the tools and opportunities to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org. Follow MDA on social media on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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