Vitamix Commercial Introduces Power-Prep™, a New Back-of-House Blending System Designed for High-Volume Kitchens

CLEVELAND, Ohio, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vitamix Commercial introduces Power-Prep™ , a new back-of-house blending system that elevates the prep standard in professional kitchens. Foodservice operators are battling space constraints, labor challenges and tighter margins while consumer expectations for speed and consistency grow simultaneously. Power-Prep provides kitchens with the power and flexibility they need to manage resource constraints and streamline prep systems while keeping pace with evolving guest demands.





Power-Prep’s heavy-duty, large-rotor motor and advanced thermal system are designed to power through demanding recipes and back-to-back blends without overheating, minimizing downtime and ensuring high performance during peak production periods. Paired with three compatible container sizes, a compatible tamper and variable speed control, the system enables kitchen operators to blend everything from small-batch sauces and purees to large batches of soups or smoothies in one system:

Accelerate™ Container CE (40 oz): Ideal for smaller batch blending – from 3 to 40 oz – and mixing up thick purees like Zhug, salsas or pestos, this container features a wider base that easily pulls in ingredients, enhances circulation and heat rise.

Ideal for smaller batch blending – from 3 to 40 oz – and mixing up thick purees like Zhug, salsas or pestos, this container features a wider base that easily pulls in ingredients, enhances circulation and heat rise. Culinary Container (64 oz): The classic container size is best for all-purpose blending, low volumes and for refining dry ingredients, like chickpeas for hummus.

The classic container size is best for all-purpose blending, low volumes and for refining dry ingredients, like chickpeas for hummus. Big Batch Container (1.5 gal): This high-capacity container is capable of blending up to 24 servings at once so kitchens can produce larger batches of soups or smoothies with a refined, consistent texture.



“Speed and repeatable results are an operational expectation for today’s modern kitchen, but they’re battling resource constraints that strain back-of-house systems,” said Kelli Jenkins, Senior Product Manager at Vitamix Commercial. “Power-Prep was designed to help operators meet those demands by bringing multiple blending capabilities into a single system. Teams can move from small prep tasks to large production and deliver the same high-quality output regardless of who’s in the kitchen.”

Power-Prep features an easy-to-use UI and intuitive controls designed to support consistency across shifts and among team members with varying levels of experience. A screen display with timer and temperature indicator allows operators to monitor performance and prevent overheating, while variable speed control gives chefs precise control over texture and blend quality. Together, these features reduce the need for manual oversight, lower training time and ensure reliable results every time.

Additional design features, including built-in cord storage, help streamline back-of-house workflows and keep prep stations organized.

Vitamix Commercial is dedicated to product innovation that meets the needs of the modern kitchen operator. Power-Prep is the second new commercial system from the brand in the past two years, following the launch of the Immersi-Prep ™ Series in 2025.

Power-Prep is available now through Vitamix Commercial’s network of authorized distributors. To learn more, please visit this link, and photography of the system can be found here.

About Vitamix

The Vitamix® family of companies, privately held and family-owned since 1921, is currently celebrating its 103rd anniversary. Millions of people around the world employ Vitamix machines to prepare nutritious whole foods in their home kitchens and deliver exceptional and consistent results in their commercial kitchens. The company's commercial customer list reads like a who's who of major restaurant chains, and gourmet chefs say their Vitamix machines are as important to them as their knives. The company developed the first true commercial production-grade blender in the early 1990s, igniting the smoothie and frozen coffee movements, and has been named the Best in Class Overall beverage blender for nine consecutive years by readers of Foodservice Equipment & Supplies magazine. Vitamix continues to win awards for its products, culture, and user experience and is found in more than 130 countries. The company is headquartered in Olmsted Township, Ohio, near Cleveland. For more information, please visit vitamix.com .

Media contact

Vitamix PR

VitamixPR@walkersands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e99a052-2b13-4693-8838-c9120ca08594