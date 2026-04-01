PenderFund Capital Management Recognized as One of the 2026 Best Workplaces™ in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”), an independent, employee-owned investment firm, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as one of the 2026 Best Workplaces™ in Canada by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The recognition is based entirely on employee feedback, including trust in leadership, camaraderie among colleagues and loyalty to the organization.

The recognition reflects Pender’s commitment to fostering a supportive, inclusive workplace and a strong team culture. In the most recent survey, 93% of employees said PenderFund is a great place to work, and the firm achieved a 94% score in camaraderie, highlighting the strength of its collaborative and collegial environment.

“We bring talented individuals together and create an environment where they can do purposeful work,” said David Barr, Chief Executive Officer at PenderFund Capital Management. “At Pender, our culture is built on trust, collaboration and a shared commitment to excellence. We have found that when people feel supported and empowered to share their ideas and perspectives, they do their best work.”

Pender’s recognition reflects a clear commitment to continuous improvement and to building a workplace where people feel supported, heard and empowered to do their best work. The firm embraces a growth mindset -- not growth at all costs, but a focus on learning, improving and building for the long term.

It has also made a deliberate effort to foster a culture of feedback, paired with meaningful action on employee input. This approach has helped cultivate a genuine sense of pride across the organization: in the work being done, in colleagues and in contributing to a shared purpose.

Ultimately, the value Pender delivers to clients is grounded in the quality, care and commitment of its people.

“We are thrilled to earn the recognition of being one of the Best Workplaces in Canada,” said Lynn Frazer, Chief People Officer at PenderFund Capital Management. “This acknowledgement reflects the dedication and integrity of our entire team. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on creating an environment where talented people can develop their careers, contribute meaningfully and feel proud of the work they do. Ultimately, our people are the foundation of Pender’s success, and this recognition affirms the culture we are committed to building together.”

The 2026 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute and is based entirely on employee feedback. This year’s ranking draws on insights from more than 600,000 Canadian employees across multiple industries and organization sizes, providing a rigorous, employee-driven assessment of workplace culture.

To find out about open positions at PenderFund Capital Management, visit our careers page https://penderfund.com/careers/.

About PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

Pender was founded in 2003 and is an independent, employee-owned investment firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our goal is to protect and grow wealth for our investors over time. We have a talented investment team of expert analysts, security selectors and independent thinkers who actively manage a suite of differentiated investment funds, exploiting inefficient parts of the investing universe to achieve our goal.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global leader in defining and recognizing high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. With a mission to improve society by helping companies transform their workplace environments, they provide benchmarks, frameworks, and expertise for creating and maintaining exceptional cultures. The Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, representing the voices of 11 million employees across more than 50 countries. The winners are chosen exclusively based on employee input—there’s only one way to make this list: your employees must put you there.

For further information, please contact:

Melanie Moore

Vice President of Marketing, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

mmoore@penderfund.com

(604) 688-1511

Toll Free: (866) 377-4743