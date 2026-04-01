Housecall Pro Launches Trades 40 Under 40 to Champion Excellence Across the Skilled Trades

DENVER, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Housecall Pro , a top-rated AI-powered field service management platform trusted by over 200,000 home service professionals, is launching the first-ever Trades 40 Under 40 , an annual recognition program honoring 40 trades professionals under 40 years old who are setting the standard of skilled work and moving their industries forward. Nominations are now open across the United States and Canada at no cost, with a deadline of April 30, 2026. Honorees will be announced on May 20, 2026.

“The trades are the backbone of America, powered by Pros who keep homes and businesses running every day, yet they’re often overlooked,” said Roland Ligtenberg, co-founder and SVP of Innovation at Housecall Pro. “You’ve seen 40 Under 40 lists for athletes, entertainers, and business leaders, but not for the trades. That’s why we’re launching Trades 40 Under 40. It recognizes the Pros raising the standard across the industry and inspiring the next generation to lead, grow successful businesses, and make an impact in their communities. It’s long overdue.”

Honorees will be formally recognized as part of the Trades 40 Under 40 Class of 2026 through a coordinated announcement across Housecall Pro’s channels, including dedicated profiles highlighting their work and impact. In addition to a digital recognition package to help promote their win, honorees will receive custom-branded Trades 40 Under 40 gear, a shareable 2026 recipient badge, and a gift from Milwaukee Tool.

Important dates and details of the application process include:

Timeframe: Applications will be accepted through April 30

Applications will be accepted through April 30 Selection: Honorees will be selected by a curated panel of Housecall Pro leaders and industry experts based on the following criteria: Leadership, Craftsmanship and Professionalism, Customer Trust and Reputation, Team Building, Community Impact, and Business Excellence

Honorees will be selected by a curated panel of Housecall Pro leaders and industry experts based on the following criteria: Leadership, Craftsmanship and Professionalism, Customer Trust and Reputation, Team Building, Community Impact, and Business Excellence Eligible trades: Home and commercial service trades (e.g., HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, landscaping, pest control, cleaning, and more)

Home and commercial service trades (e.g., HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, landscaping, pest control, cleaning, and more) Eligibility: 40 or younger as of April 30, 2026, active in a skilled trade, and based in the United States or Canada

40 or younger as of April 30, 2026, active in a skilled trade, and based in the United States or Canada May 20, 2026: The Trades 40 Under 40 list goes public





The Trades 40 Under 40 judging panel will include Housecall Pro executives and founders, alongside respected voices from across the trades, including business owners, operators, and educators, ensuring honorees are evaluated by those who know the industry best. Additional details on judges will be announced as the panel is finalized.

To nominate yourself or a professional you know, apply here . For more information about Housecall Pro, visit housecallpro.com .

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a top-rated AI-powered field service software platform trusted by over 200,000 home service professionals. With powerful tools for scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, customer communication, automation, Housecall Pro helps businesses save time, grow revenue, and deliver standout service. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro supports Pros with innovative technology, a strong community through Champion the Trades™, and TradeWire™—the go-to newsletter for 500K+ Pros in the trades. Learn more at housecallpro.com .

Media Contact

Taylor D'Eliseo

Walker Sands for Housecall Pro

housecallpropr@walkersands.com