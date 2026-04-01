Access Recognized by Inc. in its 2026 List of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Northeast

PEABODY, Mass., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, a leading global integrated information management solutions provider, is pleased to announce today that it has been recognized by Inc. in its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the Northeast. The region includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals List offers a data-driven look over a 2-year period at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Northeast economy. Companies on this year’s list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

“It’s an honor to be recognized amongst these other successful organizations driving innovation and real impacts in the Northeast and beyond,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access. “We are committed to our vision to exceed the expectations of our clients, company and community every day, and are truly grateful to our customers who make it all possible.”

Between 2022 and 2024, these 151 private companies had a median growth rate of 73 percent; by 2024, they’d also added 6,779 jobs and $2.3 billion to the region’s economy.

Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc., said, “The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions.”

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, is now available here: https://www.inc.com/regionals/northeast.

Selection Methodology:

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.



About Access:

Access is a leading global records and information management (RIM) solutions provider, with operations across North America, South America, Central America, and India. As a cost-effective, end-to-end solutions provider servicing the full RIM lifecycle, Access helps organizations ensure their critical and confidential hardcopy and digital records are securely retained, managed, and serviced in compliance with regulatory mandates. Key solutions include off-site storage, digital records retention, migration, storage, indexing, scanning, digital archiving, and secure destruction services. Access has been named more than a dozen times to the Inc. 5000; recognized many times by Newsweek, including its America’s Greatest Workplaces lists, and its World’s Best Digital Health Company designations; and recognized 4 times as Best in KLAS in Data Archiving. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information, contact:

Melissa Kolodziej

781-710-0763

melissa.kolodziej@accesscorp.com