DURANT, OK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Choctaw Casinos & Resorts Expands Cashless Gaming Options, Through Partnership with EDGE Markets

Partnership with First Gaming Exclusive Debit Card Reduces the Need for Large Cash Transactions

DURANT, OK – (March 31, 2026) – Choctaw Casinos & Resorts today announced an expansion of its cashless gaming capabilities, giving guests more flexible ways to access funds without carrying large amounts of cash on property. Through a partnership with EDGE Markets, guests can use the EDGE Boost Visa® debit card to withdraw cash directly at the cage or through a Kiosk on the casino floor, accessing up to $1 million per day.

Guests can use available funds from their EDGE Boost debit card at the cage or at a kiosk, creating a more convenient and streamlined gaming experience.

“Our focus is on making the guest experience as smooth and enjoyable as possible,” said Thomas McDonald, senior director of cage, credit & digital at Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. “By giving guests more ways to access their funds, digitally or at the cage, we’re reducing friction and eliminating the need to carry large amounts of cash while they’re on property.”

EDGE Boost is a debit-based banking platform designed specifically for betting and gaming, allowing players to access available funds directly rather than relying on credit card or cash advances. Funds are available 24/7, with high daily access limits designed to meet the needs of a wide range of players.

“We’re excited to support Choctaw in giving players more flexibility in how they access and use their money,” said Seni Thomas, founder and CEO of EDGE Markets. “Whether guests prefer to go cashless or withdraw funds at the cage, EDGE Boost helps make those options simple and accessible.”

The expanded options are part of Choctaw’s broader commitment to modernizing the on-property experience while maintaining security, transparency and guest choice. Choctaw Guests can find out more information about the expanded fintech options at www.ChoctawCasinos.com

The EDGE Boost VISA debit card and platform are available for users nationwide. For more information, please visit www.edgeboost.bet.

About EDGE Boost

EDGE Boost, an ally member of the American Gaming Association, is the first responsible financial services platform for smart bettors. It’s the first betting-only debit card account that is FDIC insured up to $250,000*. As a neutral, third party, EDGE Boost provides financial segmentation and a holistic view to bettors for all their financial betting data, with custom tools, like personalized spending limitations and cashback incentives, available to help all bettors be more responsible. Customers experience frictionless, instant free betting that is compatible with almost any online or physical betting platform.

*Deposit Checking accounts are held with Cross River Bank, Member FDIC. Standard aggregate daily limits start at up to $250,000 and, upon review of additional documentation, may be increased to as much as $1,000,000 per day; approval is not guaranteed and limits may be changed or reduced at any time. Higher limits do not increase FDIC insurance coverage. The EDGE Boost Visa Debit Card is a Visa® debit card issued by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. The EDGE Boost Visa Debit Card is not available to all residents of U.S. territories. For further information, please see our Terms of Service and Cardholder Agreement.

If you think you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About Choctaw Casinos & Resorts

Owned and operated by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with almost 230,000 tribal members and 13,000 employees. Choctaw Casinos & Resorts features a variety of gaming, hotel and resort properties throughout southeastern Oklahoma, including Durant, Grant, Pocola, Hochatown, Idabel, Broken Bow, McAlester, and Stringtown. Choctaw Nation opened the 100-room luxury resort, Choctaw Landing in Hochatown, OK, in April 2024. For more information visit, www.ChoctawCasinos.com.

Media Contact:

TJ Criares Tcriares@hotpaperlantern.com

Sally Huggins, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, sdhuggins@choctawnation.com

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