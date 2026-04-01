Carson Group Expands in Washington with Acquisition of Buckley Investment Group

Omaha, Neb., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $57 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced the acquisition of Buckley Investment Group, a $120 million AUM team in Walla Walla, Wash., that will rebrand as a Carson Wealth office.

Founded in 2003 by Partner Wealth Advisor John Buckley, RFC®, the practice was built on the guiding principles of transparency and putting clients’ best interests first. Partner Wealth Advisor Shannon Ebding, CFP®, CPA, joined Buckley seven years ago, and the business has since evolved into a full-service boutique practice providing investment consulting, integrated financial planning and tax planning to a multigenerational client base. They joined Carson as an independent office in 2023.

“More than two decades ago, I set out to build a firm grounded in independence, transparency and doing what is right for clients, no exceptions,” said Buckley. “We have grown alongside the families we serve, many across multiple generations, and that responsibility has always meant thinking long term. Strengthening this partnership with Carson and becoming fully integrated ensures that our clients and our team have the strength, stability and resources of a larger organization, while preserving the personal relationships and values that define our practice.”

As Carson’s 42nd integrated office, the Walla Walla team gains expanded access to Carson’s centralized investment management platform, integrated technology, HR solutions and operational infrastructure. Carson’s integrated office model is designed to help advisors streamline operations, enhance client service and create durable succession pathways, while maintaining the culture and local presence that define their practices.

“Over the past two and a half years, we’ve seen firsthand how the Carson ecosystem allows us to offload many of the administrative and back office responsibilities and focus more fully on our clients,” Ebding said. “Becoming an integrated Carson Wealth office strengthens our continuity plan, supports John’s gradual transition from day to day operations and positions the business to thrive for decades to come without adding unnecessary debt or complexity.”

“Buckley Investment Group exemplifies what it means to put clients first, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them as an integrated office as they take this next step to ensure clients are cared for well into the future,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “At Carson, we provide the enterprise level strength, integrated investment platform and operational support that allows great advisors to spend more time doing what matters most: serving clients and building sustainable businesses. As we continue to grow our footprint, we are intentional about partnering with teams who value continuity, community and long-term stewardship. This transition is another example of how we help advisors build firms that will thrive not just today, but for generations to come.”

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $57 billion* in assets and serves more than 60,000 client families among its advisory network of 165+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.