Lingerie Fighting Championships Announce Queen of the Cage — The Search for the Next LFC Star

A 32-contestant bracket-style competition powered entirely by fan voting

Winner earns a $5,000 LFC contract and an all-expense paid trip to Sardinia, Italy to debut at a televised event

The Queen of the Cage title fight takes center stage at LFC’s season finale — October 31 in Sardinia

LFC deploys its 5 million+ social media followers and 300 million monthly views to fuel the search

LAS VEGAS, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCID: BOTY), the world’s leading all-female sports entertainment brand, today announced the launch of Queen of the Cage — a landmark competition that will search the globe for 32 of the hottest, most compelling women alive. This is the next evolution of a brand built on passion that has been growing, fighting, and winning for over a decade — with a community of millions getting bigger every single day.

This contest is designed to generate sustained fan engagement across months of competition, drive new audience growth across LFC’s already formidable social platforms, and create an entirely new class of LFC talent with built-in fan followings before they ever set foot in the cage. Additional programming announcements are expected soon.

With over 5 million social media followers and 300 million monthly views, LFC is turning its most powerful asset — its fans — into the engine that decides who gets the crown. Thirty-two women will be seeded into a single-elimination bracket, competing head-to-head across five rounds of public voting until one champion emerges. Two series will run — Queen of the Cage and Queen of the Cage II — each producing a winner who earns a $5,000 LFC contract and an all-expense paid trip to Sardinia, Italy to compete for the Queen of the Cage title at LFC’s season finale on October 31.

“We have 5 million fans who show up for LFC — and we have never given them anything like this,” said Shaun Donnelly, CEO of Lingerie Fighting Championships. “Queen of the Cage is not just a contest. It is a movement. We are going to find the most extraordinary women in the world, put them in front of our audience, and let the fans decide who deserves to stand in that cage in Italy. One title. One crown. And the whole world is watching.”

Contestant applications, fan voting, bracket updates, and full contest rules are available at www.LFCfight.com. Fans may vote once per day for free or purchase additional votes to back their favorite fighter. No previous fighting or wrestling experience is necessary – training will be provided.

Investors and shareholders seeking additional information are encouraged to visit www.LFCfight.com.

Contact: Shaun Donnelly, CEO │ shaun@LFCfights.com │ www.LFCfight.com │ OTCID: BOTY

About Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc.

Lingerie Fighting Championships (OTCID: BOTY) is the world’s leading all-female sports entertainment brand, producing combat entertainment distributed across major global streaming platforms. With over 5 million social media followers, 300 million monthly views, and a content library reaching audiences in 180 countries, LFC operates as a digital-first media business with diversified revenue across advertising, streaming, live events, and subscription. For more information visit www.LFCfight.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or anticipated performance and may be identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “could,” or similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, the Company’s ability to execute on its growth strategy, competition, and general economic conditions. Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a444f84c-ef4e-4605-b13a-8b415ab61ccc