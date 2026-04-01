WISKII Partners With Pilates & Paws in Miami to Support Community Wellness and Animal Welfare

NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WISKII Active , a modern women’s activewear brand known for its refined silhouettes and versatile design, recently partnered with Pilates & Paws: The Dalmatian Flow Edition in Miami. The immersive wellness experience brought together movement, community, and purpose in support of local animal welfare initiatives.





Led by instructor Laura (@lauryvma), the event featured a guided Pilates session surrounded by rescued Dalmatians available for adoption, followed by an awareness initiative supporting the HYROX Animal Welfare Fund. Designed as a space for intentional movement, the experience reflects a growing shift toward community-driven wellness that extends beyond traditional fitness.

As the official outfitter, WISKII dressed attendees in its signature Elegant Scallop Edit, inspired by the ocean and freediving. The collection features gentle, scalloped edges and clean lines that evoke a sense of natural movement. Its flexible, second-skin construction ensures comfort during low-impact practice while maintaining a refined aesthetic.





Reflecting this same spirit of versatility, WISKII’s Spring collection introduces an “Elevated Everyday” approach to dressing. Designed to move seamlessly beyond the studio, the collection features a curated selection of Tie-Front Long Sleeve Tops , Duo Long Sleeve Tops , and Sculpt Off-Shoulder Tops , engineered for effortless layering during the seasonal transition.





Furthering this commitment to refined comfort, WISKII unveils its Silk-Air Series, featuring the Mere Dual-Zip Halter Vest and the Outline Luxe Blazer . Crafted from a soft, breathable air-layer fabric, the pieces offer a cloud-like texture with structured, three-dimensional tailoring. Whether styled with leggings for a street-ready look or paired with tailored trousers for an elevated finish, the series offers a balance of architectural form and everyday ease.





“Movement is more than just physical. It is an expression of self and a way of connecting with the world around us,” said a WISKII Active Brand Representative. “This event reflects that belief by bringing together community and purpose. We design pieces that feel as good as they look, empowering women to move through their day with confidence and ease.”

Through initiatives like Pilates & Paws, WISKII continues to support experiences aligned with its broader vision of modern femininity, connection, and wellness. As the brand expands in the U.S. market, it remains focused on creating a wardrobe that adapts to the needs of the contemporary woman, grounded in both elevated design and comfort.

WISKII’s Spring collection is available now at www.wiskiiactive.com .

About WISKII Active

WISKII Active is a women’s activewear brand defined by premium comfort and a contemporary approach to movement. Each piece is crafted to transition effortlessly through every moment of modern life, empowering women to dare to dream and express their personal style through movement.

Media Contact

Contact Name: Bella

Email: pr@wiskiiactive.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02f02757-5778-4537-a7d2-dc2b8784a47a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bc240a8-71ec-4c79-86ba-b2c2001b6ac1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abb43d03-b87a-4258-bcc7-bbbccd85916f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7ae1cf0-16bc-4b52-b14a-5bad525ec9ce