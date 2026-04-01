Noom Acquires Licensed 503A Pharmacy, Accelerating the Next Era of Preventive Care and Enabling Noom’s Expansion Beyond Weight Health

PRINCETON, N.J., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom, the leading behavior change company, today announced it has finalized its acquisition of Tailor Made Compounding (“TMC”), a licensed 503A pharmacy operating in 46 states, including California. The acquisition marks Noom’s largest investment to date in healthy aging, strengthening its ability to deliver prescription-grade wellness at scale.

Noom has made multiple investments in healthy aging over the last year, including launching a free version of the Noom application as a healthy aging behavior companion. The acquisition of TMC will expand the range of clinically appropriate therapies available to Noom members within its leading behavior change programs and enable expansion into conditions beyond weight health.

“Weight health is the entry point to preventive care – and foundational to healthy aging,” said Geoff Cook, CEO of Noom. “But it’s not the end point. This acquisition continues Noom's expansion into healthy aging, supporting Noom's mission to empower everyone, everywhere to live better longer – every day. With the acquisition, we plan to broaden our formulary to include peptide-based therapies, like sermorelin, and healthy aging interventions, like NAD+, as we further expand the conditions we serve beyond weight and hormonal health.”



“Noom’s trusted brand and proven lifestyle platform drive high engagement, enabling superior outcomes,” Cook continued. “By pairing sustainable behavior change with prescription-grade catalysts, we make lasting change feel easy. TMC produces those catalysts. By bringing this capability in-house, we’re building the infrastructure to scale proactive care responsibly, grounded in quality, compliance, and long-term outcomes.”





TMC offers both sterile and non-sterile compounding and a broad formulary spanning men’s and women’s health, weight management, healthy aging, supplements, cosmetics, and IV therapy. With a customer base of more than 400 clinics and multiple telehealth partners, TMC provides the scale and infrastructure to support a broad range of personalized therapies—aligned with growing clinician demand for preventive care.

TMC will continue to meet the needs of its full clinic base through its broad formulary, which includes compounded NAD+, peptides including sermorelin, topical GHK-Cu, and oxytocin, and other healthy aging interventions.

“We have experienced the integrity and rigor of TMC’s leadership team and organization firsthand, and could not be more pleased to bring TMC into the Noom family,” said Cook.



Tailor Made Compounding will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary with its current leadership team. The company, under the leadership of CEO Ross Jordan, has a strong track record of compliance. In 2024, TMC completed construction of a 22,000-square-foot expansion of its state-of-the-art compounding facility, bringing the total facility footprint to more than 40,000 square feet and introducing advanced environmental controls, barcoded inventory systems, and readiness for revised USP standards.

“Tailor Made Compounding was built to deliver the highest-quality therapies to support every individual’s health and wellbeing,” said Ross Jordan, CEO of Tailor Made Compounding. “By joining Noom, we can integrate those therapies into a proven behavior-change platform focused on long-term outcomes. With medicine and habit science working together, we can support a healthcare ecosystem built for individualized care and lasting outcomes.”

Noom expects to integrate TMC and expand into new areas of healthy aging later this summer.

About Noom:

Noom is the leading behavior change company, empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer – every day. Noom pairs sustainable behavior change with prescription-grade catalysts to make lasting change feel easy. Noom Health partners with top health plans and employers to offer millions of Americans a suite of metabolic health solutions – including Noom Clinical (Noom Med, Noom SmartRx, and NoomRx programs), Noom Weight, Noom Diabetes, and Noom Diabetes Prevention Program. Noom is building the future of preventive care, leading the convergence of wearable-monitored behavior change, clinical care, diagnostics, and pharmacy into an integrated, AI-enhanced system that drives individualized, meaningful health outcomes.

Noom has received multiple grants from the NIH for digital health research and innovation and has been recognized by the CDC for its groundbreaking diabetes programs. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been recognized on Newsweek’s Most Trusted Brands list, as well as by Inc. and Fortune as a best place to work. Learn more at noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Press Contact:

Emily Passer

comms@noom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59427c88-907e-4c74-a192-a45c07ddbbf6