McKinley Acquisition Corp. and Belay Global to Host SPAC Bootcamp at CBIZ on April 9, 2026, Bringing Together Capital Markets Leaders and Advisors

The half day in-person and virtual event includes top experts who will deliver real world guidance on SPAC formation, the SEC process, and public company readiness for target companies

NEW YORK, NY, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McKinley Acquisition Corp. and Belay Global, a SPAC platform company, today announced they will host an in-person and virtual SPAC Bootcamp on April 9, 2026, bringing together leading experts across banking, legal, investor relations and financial communications, accounting, and institutional investing to equip founders and executives with a practical roadmap to navigate today’s evolving public-markets landscape.

Designed as a focused, half-day executive program, the bootcamp will deliver candid insights into the full SPAC lifecycle, from formation and underwriting strategy to SEC registration, transaction execution, and operating as a public company. Sessions will also benchmark SPACs against alternative routes to the public markets, including direct listings and reverse takeovers, helping attendees evaluate which pathway best aligns with their company’s goals and readiness.

Speakers and panelists will include senior professionals from organizations such as Belay, Clear Street, Meteora, Nasdaq, RBW Capital Partners, Aegis Capital, Cohen Capital Markets, Loeb, CBIZ, Alpha Advisory Group/Alpha IR Group, Atsion Asset Management, and SPAC Insider.

“Today’s SPAC environment is more disciplined, more selective, and more strategic than ever,” said Peter Wright, Belay CEO. “This program is designed to move beyond headlines and theory and instead give founders and decision makers the real frameworks, benchmarks, and expectations they need to determine whether pursuing a SPAC is the right move.”

Program sessions will cover:

Structuring a high-quality SPAC and effectively aligning stakeholder incentives

Evaluating direct listings, RTOs, and SPACs as alternative public pathways

Assessing organizational readiness for operating as a public company

Navigating SEC review and approval timelines

Managing a successful transition through the de-SPAC phase





Attendance is complimentary for the April 9, 2026 event from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

The in-person event will be held at CBIZ at 730 3rd Avenue, New York, NY (board room). Space is limited to maintain a discussion-driven format. Advance registration is required here: https://forms.office.com/r/EGzMPFDvLX

For those unable to attend in person, the event will also be livestreamed. Virtual attendees must register here: Belay Global SPAC Bootcamp Virtual Registration and will watch the livestream here: https://vimeo.com/event/5810446/f46c36602d

About McKinley and Belay Global

McKinley Acquisition Corp. is a SPAC sponsored by Belay Global which is redefining how companies go public with a smarter and more disciplined SPAC platform model. By combining the syndication process of a traditional IPO with the certainty, efficiency and flexibility of a SPAC, Belay helps select companies transition their ownership structure into a publicly traded entity bringing enhanced liquidity, expanded access to capital, strengthening credibility, and driving more robust valuations. As both an advisor and investor, Belay brings committed capital, deep expertise, and hands-on support through every stage of the process, from structuring and valuation to guiding teams post-transaction by building liquidity in the secondary markets. Through McKinley Acquisition, a Nasdaq-listed SPAC sponsored by Belay Global, the firm is actively seeking visionary founders poised to accelerate growth and establish leadership positions in their respective markets. Visit https://belayglobal.io/

Contact :

James McCusker, Alpha Advisory Group / Alpha IR Group

James.McCusker@alphaadvgroup.com

929-577-6101