Texan by Nature Announces 2026 Conservation Wranglers

Austin, Texas, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texan by Nature (TxN), a conservation non-profit, today announces the selection of the 2026 TxN Conservation Wranglers. Conservation Wrangler is an accelerator program that catalyzes the very best Texan-led conservation projects occurring in the state. Selected projects are science-based and demonstrate positive Return on Conservation™ benefits for people, prosperity, and natural resources.

The Texan by Nature team will work with the 2026 Conservation Wranglers and provide 12-18 months of tailored support in program management, strategic planning, marketing strategy, metrics capture and analysis, including the production of Return on Conservation™ Index for select projects, professional content creation, and partnership development – whatever is needed to accelerate the project.

“Congratulations to our 2026 Conservation Wranglers!” said Texan by Nature Founder and former First Lady, Mrs. Laura Bush. “I am inspired by this year’s innovative conservation projects. These groups are setting a fine example for all Texans, showing us the importance of supporting the people, prosperity, and natural resources we have in our beautiful state.”

“This year’s Conservation Wrangler applications highlighted the extraordinary range of conservation leadership across Texas,” said Joni Carswell, President and CEO of TxN. “The selected Conservation Wranglers are driving solutions to global conservation challenges like water scarcity, biodiversity loss, soil health, and urban growth, and building replicable blueprints that go far beyond Texas’ borders. TxN’s collaboration with these projects will expand conservation efforts and deliver measurable returns statewide. We look forward to connecting their insights and strategies to conservation and business leaders in Texas and beyond.”

Texan by Nature will recognize the 2026 Conservation Wranglers at the annual Conservation Summit on October 27, 2026, in Dallas, TX, at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

2026 Conservation Wranglers:

Alamito Creek Conservation Initiative

The Borderlands Research Institute at Sul Ross State University, Rio Grande Joint Venture, and Dixon Water Foundation partnered to form the Alamito Creek Conservation Initiative (ACCI) to restore riparian habitat across Presidio County’s Alamito Creek watershed. Working with private landowners through voluntary, incentive based approaches, ACCI employs low-tech restoration practices such as brush weirs, loose rock structures, and invasive brush treatments to slow water runoff and erosion during rain events. Keeping water where it’s needed most improves water infiltration into the soil and aquifer, which in turn creates more resilient rangelands and watersheds that are able to support the plants, wildlife, and communities that call the Chihuahuan Desert home.

American Farmland Trust - Texas Grazing Network

American Farmland Trust’s Texas Grazing Network is a rancher-led peer-to-peer learning network and mentorship program connecting ranchers across Texas. Participating land stewards are paired with experienced mentor producers who provide personalized guidance on regenerative practices tailored to each operation’s unique context and goals. Regenerative grazing focuses on intentional livestock movement and adaptive pasture management designed to support healthy soils, productive forage, and resilient working lands. These practices can improve soil health, enhance biodiversity, and increase carbon sequestration while strengthening the viability of ranching operations. Through mentorship, shared learning, and community support, the Texas Grazing Network helps producers build grazing management skills and connect with a growing network of land stewards committed to caring for Texas rangelands and pasturelands.

Audubon Texas - Bird City Texas

Bird City Texas, launched in 2018 by Audubon Texas and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, is a statewide, science-based city certification program. The program recognizes and engages with cities implementing bird conservation actions across 4 areas: habitat restoration through native planting, threat reduction such as lessening light pollution for birds, public education, and environmental sustainability initiatives. Research shows that bird-friendly habitat increases property values, helps control insects, and generates tourism dollars, reflecting Audubon’s core philosophy that where birds thrive, people prosper.

Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program - Incorporating Waterbirds into the Culture of Coastal Conservation Initiative

The Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program has managed and monitored colonial waterbird rookery islands along the Texas coast for over 15 years, working to reverse the population declines among waterbirds such as pelicans, spoonbills, and herons. The Incorporating Waterbirds into the Culture of Coastal Conservation Initiative expands this effort through a public education campaign aimed at reducing human disturbance near nesting habitats, one of the most persistent threats to these vulnerable birds. By engaging anglers, recreationists, and coastal communities through targeted outreach, the initiative’s goal is to increase public awareness and support long-term population recovery for Texas’s iconic coastal birdlife.

Friends of Bachman Lake - Greenbelt Conservation and Restoration Project

The Greenbelt Conservation and Restoration Project is a long-term, urban conservation initiative led by Friends of Bachman Lake to restore a 58-acre greenbelt along Bachman Creek in Northwest Dallas. By clearing invasive species and reestablishing native North Texas plant communities, the project rehabilitates degraded riparian habitat, improves water quality, and enhances flood resilience within the Trinity River Basin. This work increases biodiversity and expands access to high-quality greenspace for surrounding historically underinvested neighborhoods.

Friends of Warren Ferris Cemetery - Constellation of Living Memorials Program

Constellation of Living Memorials (CLM), a program of Friends of Warren Ferris Cemetery, shifts how communities understand, value, and activate land that has long been overlooked. Many historic cemeteries suffer from neglect due to unclear ownership, limited resources, and outdated maintenance practices. These spaces regularly attract illegal dumping, crime, and environmental degradation, becoming liabilities to surrounding areas. CLM responds to this challenge by transforming forgotten burial grounds into vibrant wildlife sanctuaries, community gathering spaces, outdoor classrooms, and other site-dependent assets, while preserving their sacred purpose.

About Conservation Wrangler and Texan by Nature:

2026 Conservation Wranglers were selected, in part, based on the following criteria:

Texan-led conservation initiative

Benefits the community by providing tangible returns for people, prosperity, and natural resources

Reaches new and diverse audiences

Science-based

Measurable process and conservation outcomes

Partnership between community, business, individuals, and conservation organizations

Last year’s 2025 Conservation Wranglers included: Texas Master Naturalist Program, Rolling Plains Quail Research Ranch, International Crane Foundation's Texas Program, Wildcat Bluff Nature Center's Landscape Rehydration Project, and Sink Your Shucks™ Oyster Shell Recycling Program.

“Through its comprehensive, ‘look-at-every-angle’ support, the Conservation Wrangler program has strengthened our conservation efforts since day 1. It’s accelerated our progress today and positioned us for lasting success.” - Stephanie Tierce, Sink Your Shucks.

These projects and organizations represent significant impact for Texas:

People: 7,144,201 people directly impacted through education and outreach programming

Prosperity: $174,254,000 in value of ecosystem service benefits

Natural Resources 266,268 acres of wildlife habitat restored, conserved, or managed. 3M lbs of oyster shells diverted from landfills to support oyster reef restoration 2 miles of riparian corridor in active restoration



Texan by Nature (TxN) exists to advance conservation that is beneficial to people, prosperity, and natural resources. TxN brings conservation and business together, acting as an accelerator for conservation groups and a strategic partner for business. TxN achieves our mission through programs, including Conservation Wrangler, TxN Certification, Return on Conservation™, custom initiatives through our membership program, the annual Conservation Summit, and statewide leadership such as the Texas Water Action Collaborative. Learn more in our 2024 annual report and at TexanbyNature.org.

Contact Info



Karina Araujo

karina@texanbynature.org

+1 512-284-7482

Attachment