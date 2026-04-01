Beyond Air Expands Commercial Access for LungFit® PH Through a Purchasing Agreement with a Top 3 National Group Purchasing Organization (GPO)

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the power of nitric oxide (NO) to improve patients’ lives, today announced it has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for inhaled nitric oxide therapy with a leading U.S. group purchasing organization (GPO). Effective April 1, 2026, the agreement allows participating member hospitals and health systems to access the LungFit® PH system.

This new agreement builds on Beyond Air’s existing relationships with leading U.S. GPOs, including Vizient and Premier, Inc., further expanding access to a broad network of healthcare providers in the United States.

“Our GPO relationships play an important role in expanding access to LungFit PH, and this additional agreement meaningfully increases our reach by nearly 2,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems,” said Robert Goodman, Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air. “By establishing purchasing agreements with three of the largest U.S.-based GPOs, we have created a more streamlined pathway for providers to evaluate and adopt a tankless nitric oxide solution. The endorsement of these GPOs not only expands our commercial reach, it also helps accelerate adoption as hospitals seek more efficient, cost-effective alternatives to traditional nitric oxide delivery systems.”

The LungFit PH platform utilizes patented Plasma Pulse Technology® to generate nitric oxide on demand from room air. By eliminating the need for traditional source supplies, LungFit PH supports simplified clinical workflows, reduced supply chain burden, and hospital sustainability initiatives.

This latest GPO agreement reinforces Beyond Air’s continued momentum in expanding access to LungFit PH through leading group purchasing organizations and supporting hospitals in delivering high-quality, cost-effective care.

About Beyond Air, Inc.

Beyond Air is a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company dedicated to harnessing the power of endogenous and exogenous nitric oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, neurological disorders, and solid tumors. The Company has received FDA approval and CE Mark for its first system, LungFit PH, for the treatment of term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations related to the commercial growth, market adoption of LungFit PH, expansion in the U.S. and international markets, and the Company’s long-term strategic and financial performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “may,” and similar expressions, or by the use of future tense. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future events, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company’s ability to successfully execute its commercial strategy, achieve market adoption of its products, maintain and expand customer relationships, manage leadership transitions effectively, obtain additional financing, and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of Beyond Air, Inc.’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

(212) 915-2577