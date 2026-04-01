Venus Concept Announces Completion of Common Stock Sale and Short-Form Merger

TORONTO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced the successful completion by affiliates of Madryn Asset Management, LP (“Madryn”) of a short-form merger transaction, pursuant to which 100% ownership of the Company’s common stock is now consolidated under funds managed by Madryn (the “Short-form Merger”). The Short-form Merger was consummated on March 30, 2026, and the Company is now privately held by Madryn. All common shares outstanding prior to the Short-form Merger (other than shares held directly or indirectly by Madryn) have been converted, subject to appraisal rights, into the right to receive $0.04 in cash, without interest and subject to applicable withholding.

The completion of the transaction positions the Company to pursue its strategic growth initiatives, enhance product innovation, and further strengthen its commercial presence.

Prior to the transaction, Venus Concept raised gross proceeds of $1.5 million in a common stock issuance to Madryn at a price of $0.04 per common share (the “Common Stock Issuance”), to support the ongoing operational and working capital needs of the business. The Common Stock Issuance closed on March 26, 2026.

“This transaction represents an exciting new chapter for the organization,” said Rajiv De Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept. “With Madryn as our sole owner, we can take a long-term view of the business, focus on innovation and commercialization, and continue delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers worldwide. We look forward to accelerating growth with the benefit of a streamlined ownership structure.”

The transaction reflects a shared conviction between Venus Concept and Madryn regarding the Company’s growth potential and strategic opportunities across its core medical aesthetic platforms and global footprint.

“Madryn has supported Venus as an investor since 2016. Since that period, Venus has built a compelling portfolio of differentiated technologies and a strong global presence,” said Avinash Amin, M.D., Madryn’s Managing Partner. “We look forward to Venus pursuing its next phase of growth.”

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reaches over 60 countries and 9 direct markets. Venus Concept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus NOVA, Venus Versa, Venus Versa PRO, Venus Bliss, Venus Bliss MAX, Venus Viva, Venus Viva MD, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Epileve and AI.ME. Venus Concept's hair restoration systems include NeoGraft® and the ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration system. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, Aperture Venture Partners, Masters Special Situations, and Madryn Asset Management, L.P.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained herein that are not of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s common stock, the short form merger, and the continued implementation or feasibility of the Company’s turnaround plan and ability to achieve long-term financial stability. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about our business and the industry in which the Company operates and management's beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance or developments and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. As a result, any or all of our forward-looking statements in this communication may turn out to be inaccurate. Factors that could materially affect our business operations and financial performance and condition include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described under Part II Item 1A—“Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Part I Item 1A—“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this communication. Unless required by law, the Company does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise.