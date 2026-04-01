The Heights at Ponte Vista Townhomes by RC Homes Reflect Growing Demand for Flexible, Future-Ready Housing

LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RC Homes, the California homebuilder known for its thoughtful and contemporary housing, today announced the release of its newly-constructed townhomes, starting from the mid-$900,000's, to homebuyers in The Heights at Ponte Vista, a gated residential community in Los Angeles. Located moments from the scenic beauty of Rancho Palos Verdes, the single-family homes feature two primary suites — including a first-floor suite ideal for extended family, guests, or flexible living arrangements — offering smart solutions for multi-generational living designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s buyer. Phase Three construction of 12 additional townhomes is set to begin in Q2 2026.

“Each townhome we’ve built in The Heights at Ponte Vista is attentively designed to meet today’s homebuyer, with a nod to multi-generational living spaces, those working from home, and others that desire entertaining with friends and loved ones,” said Matthew Livingston, president of RC Homes, Inc. “The Heights at Ponte Vista community reflects ideal Southern California living that appeals to modern families, matching the needs of first-time buyers, and those seeking flexible living arrangements in a gated, connected neighborhood.”

Ideally located near major commuter routes, award winning schools, parks, and lifestyle destinations, the community offers residents seamless convenience and a high-quality Southern California lifestyle.

Each residence offers four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, ranging from 1,766 to 1,875 sq. ft. Two primary suites provide exceptional flexibility — one on the first floor with its own entrance, perfect for guests or extended family living — and a serene second-floor retreat featuring tall ceilings and abundant natural light. Open-concept living areas, expansive decks ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining, and a two-car garage round out each home's inviting design.

Energy-efficient features include programmable thermostats and all-electric appliances that make everyday living both comfortable and sustainable. Phase One homes are move-in ready with flooring already in place, allowing for a quick and seamless move-in. Phase Two homes invite home buyers to choose flooring upgrades allowing for personal stamps throughout on select design details.

Beyond the front door, homebuyers can enjoy a community designed for connection with landscaped walkways, outdoor gathering areas, community pool, spa, fire pit, and recreational spaces where neighbors come together and friendships flourish.

Please find press images: HERE. Photo credit: RC Homes, Inc.

For more information on The Heights at Ponte Vista by RC Homes, Inc., please visit: https://rchomesinc.com/community/the-heights-ponte-vista/

About RC Homes, Inc.

Based in Orange County, California, RC Homes is the California homebuilder bringing thoughtful, contemporary housing to many of the region’s most sought-after communities. RC Homes designs, builds, and sells energy-efficient single-family detached homes and townhomes aimed at first-time and move-up homebuyers. For additional information on RC Homes, Inc. or its properties, please visit www.rchomesinc.com. Connect with us on social media at Facebook.com/RCHomesInc or Instagram.com/rchomesinc.

Media Contact:

Glodow Nead Communications at HeightsPonteVistaPR@glodownead.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd4c3f4b-3a95-4ec9-9f4f-e9518bf24ff4